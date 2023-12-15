By Carlo Platella

The Lion brand ended its first full season in the WEC in fifth place, last among the official manufacturers and with only one podium to its credit in the Monza race. The results might lead one to label the wingless Peugeot as a risky concept, just as the front-engined Nissan GT-R LM had been. There is no doubt that the idea of ​​a Hypercar without wings was outside the box, but the Stellantis brand was not helped at all by the ever-changing regulations.

The Peugeot 9X8

The idea of ​​a car without wings comes from the setting of the Hypercar regulations, which impose narrow performance windows on each car. During the wind tunnel homologation phase, the car must comply with a maximum load limit in all conditions and cannot go below a certain aerodynamic penetration. Peugeot has calculated that it will be able to achieve the permitted aerodynamic performance entirely through the bottom, without resorting to a rear wing. The choice entailed some disadvantages, above all the risk of porpoising and excessive aerodynamic sensitivity to varying heights from the ground, particularly on the most bumpy circuits such as Sebring.

However, the concept also brought with it advantages, as Stellantis Motorsport senior vice president Jean-Marc Finot explains: “One of them is the ease of adjusting the balance between front and rear, which has a lower impact on aerodynamic drag.” In fact, the bottom, developed to generate the entire load, allows you to adjust the aerodynamic balance simply by correcting the heights from the ground at the front and rear. In this way, you avoid changing the incidence of any wing and losing efficiency, as well as speed on the straight. The result is a competitive car on the most leveled asphalt, also praised by drivers for its handling and balance qualities. Unfortunately for Peugeot, the 9X8 without wings was designed for technical regulations that changed several times in the space of a few months.

Shift to the rear

The convergence desired for the Hypercar and LMDh platforms has led the FIA ​​and ACO to limit the initial performance advantage of the former, above all the powerful 200 kW front hybrid, against the only 50 kW electric motor that the LMDhs mount exclusively at the rear. The regulations are rewritten to limit the use of all-wheel drive, for example by imposing on Ferrari and Toyota a minimum speed of 190 km/h for hybrid activation. Hypercars are thus getting ever closer to being of two-wheel drive cars, reviewing their initial balance. For example, it was decided to abandon the four tires of equal width of 310 mm, in favor of wider tires at the rear (340 mm) and narrower at the front (290 mm).

Ferrari reviews the balance of the 499P during the race, still finding itself in good time as it has not yet homologated its car. Toyota, on the other hand, switches to wider tires at the rear in 2022, but the following year is forced to lighten the mechanics of the engine and transmission, to adapt the weight distribution and correct the balance. Contrary to its rivals, Peugeot is the only Hypercar to remain with the four tires of equal width and above all with a balance more shifted towards the front. This applies both on a mechanical and aerodynamic level: the absence of the rear wing, in fact, was supported by the prediction of a car that needed more grip at the front, to take advantage of what should have been a strong all-wheel drive.

Finot comments: “We thought about a certain type of balance of the car, both in terms of aerodynamics and weight. If we had put bigger tires on the rear we would have had to change the aerodynamic and weight balance and it wouldn't have worked. We know that cars with wider tires perform better, but for now we can't change that without changing the architecture of the car”. FIA and ACO take into account the different characteristics of the French prototype, which they try to address with the Balance of Performance, anticipating the activation threshold of the front electric motor. At the start of the championship the 9X8 activates the hybrid at 150 km/h, while from Fuji the threshold even drops to 135 km/h. The change, however, is not enough and Peugeot continues to suffer from the lack of grip at the rear, with notable difficulties in the traction phase.

The home match

A positive parenthesis in Peugeot's season is the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The French track, in fact, fits perfectly with the characteristics of the 9X8 without wings: reduced severity on the tyres, level asphalt and fast corners which reward greater grip from the front axle. “The car is very drivable and well balanced. I would say the car at Le Mans is coming to life, it's in a much better window than elsewhere.”, the commentary at the time by Jean-Eric Vergne. Peugeot even manages to take the lead for 4 hours. Furthermore, in rainy phases, the lower threshold for activating the hybrid and the balance shifted towards the front make the difference over the competition.

The result in France is not the best, with 8th and 11th place finishes, but the competitiveness expressed is still encouraging. In the second half of the season, however, Peugeot's performance declines, despite the new BoP increasing its power from 516 to 520 kW, also lowering the hybrid threshold to 135 km/h. The most tortuous tracks, especially those of Fuji and Bahrain, do not go well with the poor traction of the 9X8. The Middle East race, in particular, may have been the last for Peugeot without wings. For 2024, in fact, there are rumors of an adjustment to the mechanical and aerodynamic balance, with the transition to wider and the addition of the rear wing.

The other aspects

The conceptual problem of the 9X8 risks covering up all its other strengths and weaknesses. Another important gap, for example, is the lack of speed on the straight. At the beginning of the year Peugeot spent some development money to introduce some aerodynamic updates to the diffuser and wheel arches, with the aim also of improving straight-line performance. The team says it is satisfied, but in the only possible comparisons between 2022 and 2023, at Fuji the 9X8 goes from 308 to 311 km/h in qualifying, while in Bahrain it drops from 287 to 285 km/h, even with 5 kW of more power than last season.

Even if the comparisons with 2022 were not true and the sprint speeds had actually improved, the delay from the top of the class remains significant. At Le Mans the best of the Peugeots in qualifying reached 339 km/h, compared to the 342-343 km/h of the Toyota – Ferrari pair. Furthermore, compared to the world champions, in Bahrain the 9X8 pays 9 km/h on the straight, despite the 13 kW more power. However, it is difficult to establish to what extent the French Hypercar suffers from poor aerodynamic efficiency and to what extent the team found itself forced to run the cars in inefficient configurations, to correct the balance problems.

The positive aspect of the first year in the WEC is the reliability. From Portimao the 9X8 was equipped with new hydraulic gearbox actuators, replacing the previous electric components, solving chronic problems that were the cause of recalls. In Le Mans, in fact, they are very few reliability problems suffered by Peugeot. The 11 and 28 lap delays were mainly due to pilot errors, while the only inconveniences were the collapse of the nose and a hydraulic problem with the power steering. Having found reliability is an important goal for the lion house, which can thus accumulate kilometers on the track, collect data and develop performance. A better understanding of the new Michelin tires remains to be developed, another point that is added to the 2024 agenda, when Peugeot will be expected to make an important leap with a profoundly renewed car.