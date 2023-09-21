Stoffel Vandoorne is from today an official, full-time driver for Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship. The Belgian, reserve driver for the French team in the current season and Formula E driver for the DS Penske team, thus becomes part of one of the official crews for next season.

Stoffel replaced Nico Mueller in the race at Fuji because the latter broke his collarbone at the wheel of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar, finishing in seventh place overall together with Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes.

This promotion sublimates the commitment of the Belgian former McLaren F1 player in the WEC. A pairing that began in 2019 when he raced with SMP Racing in Spa. Then, 2 years later, he raced with Jota in the LMP2 class participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I am really happy to be part of the Peugeot team as an official driver for the 2024 season,” said Vandoorne. “I have always enjoyed the FIA ​​WEC having participated in 2019 and 2021.”

“My goal has always clearly been to return to this World Championship and now even more so, with the Hypercar class which includes so many manufacturers.”

#94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypecar: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Stoffel Vandoorne Photo by: JEP

“Having the opportunity to fight for victory and race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is fantastic and I believe it is an opportunity for many drivers. I am honored to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start my adventure with Peugeot”.

Jean-Marc Finot, senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport, added: “Vandoorne’s team spirit, performances and consistency are in line with those of his teammates. His ability to adapt to the pace is renowned.” .

Peugeot has not yet made official which crew Stoffel will be part of, but Motorsport.com can reveal that he will be at the wheel of the 9X8 number 94 with Nico Mueller and Loic Duval following the team’s announcement announcing Menezes’ departure at the end of the current season.

It is not yet clear whether Vandoorne will continue to be part of the DS Penske team alongside Jean-Eric Vergne in the FIA ​​Formula E World Championship as happened in the season which ended a few months ago. The French team has not yet revealed its plans for next season.