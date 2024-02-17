WEC | Peugeot: this is what the rear wing of the 9X8 2024 looks like

In these days that separate us from the start of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, Peugeot Sport is having fun publishing videos with images taken during the development tests of the new 9X8.

The Lion's Hypercar, as we have known for some time now, will present itself with a renewed look this year which includes the infamous rear wing, as well as revised aerodynamics, wheels of different sizes and a new bottom.

Tests have begun for months to understand how to make the French prototype more competitive and clearly the presence of the wing, never openly declared by the transalpine technicians albeit with smiles and winks that suggest the ok for this solution, is what everyone wants to see clearly.

In the videos that have appeared in the last two weeks, the tactic of distorted kaleidoscope-style images has been used to try to play on the 'I see-I-not-see' effect, also to capture the attention of the curious and professionals.

While in the one from February 9th we can glimpse the new aerodynamic part of the 9X8 speeding during the night tests, the very few seconds of the video from Friday the 16th, titled “Don't be hypnotized. Stay lucid. The Lions are coming.”

Here the Peugeot, still in the dark, is restarting from a pit stop and it was enough to freeze the flow of images at the right point and lighten them without too much effort to better understand what the shapes of the wing are.

Fixed decidedly low, the attachment of the same appendix that had already appeared at the beginning of last year on the rear wheel arch was used as a lateral bulkhead, obviously with a modified profile raised and pointed backwards.

The wheel arch itself is less rounded in the upper part, while in the central section it seems that the bodywork of the bonnet has been modified without having the concave and curved shape to generate the load that was needed when there was no wing.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

For every detail of the 9X8 EVO version we will obviously have to wait for the official presentation and Peugeot have already declared that the idea is to make it debut in Imola for the 6h race on 21 April, the second round of the championship, while the old car will still race in Qatar .