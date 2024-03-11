Peugeot Sport will finally show the shapes of its new Hypercar for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship on Monday 25 March at 11am.

The brand has been working for months to make the 9X8 more competitive, the previously approved version of which made its last appearance on the occasion of the 1812 km of Qatar.

At the first race of the 2024 season, the well-deserved podium only faded in the last two laps due to a problem with the final refueling which actually did not fill the tank of car #93 enough to finish the 10-hour race in Lusail.

But now it's time to move on and the debut of the evolved version of the 9X8 will take place at the 6h of Imola on 19-21 April, starting to see how it will behave now with the new features introduced.

Peugeot 9X8 LMH Photo by: Peugeot Sport

The first is obviously the infamous rear wing, absent in the model seen in action until last week and now fitted with a solution which, apparently, still remains rather particular.

But there are also wheels of different sizes and above all it will be necessary to understand how we worked on the general aerodynamic level and on the car floor, previously studied to generate the load at the rear necessary to make up for the lack of the wing.

“Progress, innovate, evolve”are the three words chosen to announce the launch of the Peugeot 9X8 through a short video showing a carbon-black version in action on the Paul Ricard track, but clearly hiding the rear of the prototype well.

The appointment for everyone is at 11am on Monday 25 March with lots of exclusive and in-depth content that you can find on Motorsport.com.