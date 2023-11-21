With the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship over, Peugeot is preparing to turn the page and open a totally new chapter for its Hypercar.

As is known, the 9X8 will be profoundly revolutionized from 2024 after the almost unsuccessful car proposed from July 2022 which suffered the torments of hell in the premier class of the World Championship.

The transalpine technicians are already working on next year’s project and Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport, underlines that the year just ended served to organize themselves well, open their eyes and be more prepared on the track when the series reopens its doors next March.

“The 2023 season was tough, more than expected. We started the year at Sebring, which was probably the most difficult race because the track is very particular and it was the first time we went there, so we had some difficulty familiarizing ourselves with with the characteristics of the track”, explains Jansonnie

“For the first part of the season, the reliability of the car was our main concern. We managed to solve the problem, but it took time and therefore our growth was slower than we wanted.”

Between Sebring, Portimao and Spa-Francorchamps, Peugeot found itself with a flood of unpublished data collected in different conditions, which led to working hard on what was considered the highlight of the calendar, the 24h of Le Mans, where the 9X8s made a dignified impression until Sunday morning before running into further trouble.

“The team worked hard before Le Mans and this allowed us to significantly improve our reliability during the 24 Hours, then in Monza and more recently at Fuji and Bahrain.”

“Le Mans was the best race for me, for several reasons. Firstly, because participating in the premier category is something that everyone will remember, both as a team and individually. This race was also a bit of a surprise for us, considering our results in previous races, we didn’t expect to do so well.”

“Our reliability was much better than expected and performance grew throughout the event; we were even able to jump into the lead thanks to excellent strategic choices! We showed off our car, what the team was capable of doing, and all of this was a real boost for the whole team. It was a turning point for the end of the season.”

Another aspect that Jansonnie touches on is that linked to Balance of Performance. Peugeot benefited from using all-wheel drive at a lower speed than its LMH rivals, but the particularity of the 9X8 seems to have created several problems for the FIA ​​and ACO in finding the appropriate parameters.

“We identified a lack of performance on some technical elements of the Balance of Performance which were not sufficiently compensated for compared to other competitors.”

“Our tires are specific with a specially designed system, as is our aerodynamic concept. These two elements, combined together, lead to a lack of performance because they have not been evaluated well in terms of BoP.”

“Thanks to the changes made to the BoP over the course of the season, we managed to achieve slightly better performance, but it was not enough to fight for victories with the other competitors in the Hypercar Class.”

“We did everything we could do and thanks to some race episodes and a good strategy, like in Monza, we managed at a certain point to fight in the leading group and obtain some good results.”

The French coach is also keen to underline that everything has strengthened the team, making it more united and able to grow amidst difficulties.

“Thanks to this team, which remained united throughout the season, holding firm despite the difficult moments, we managed to take a step forward with our modus operandi. Nowadays, to win you need three things: first of all a reliable car, given that we’re talking about endurance, then capable of giving performance, and here I’d say we’re almost there, thanks to our racing team and everyone at Satory.”

“Finally, you need a team capable of constantly improving, in terms of team spirit and tactics. I am proud to be part of it and its commitment in this 2023 season. We are now stronger overall, both from a strategic point of view with the engineers, but also with the drivers and, of course, with the mechanics.”

“It’s difficult to start a team with a variety of people, backgrounds and experiences, who have never participated in this level of competition, but they all rise to the occasion.”

We have therefore come to think about 2024. It is no secret that from next year Peugeot will be profoundly revolutionized, with a rear wing, new floor and aerodynamics, and also wheels of different sizes compared to the past.

The objective is therefore to get to compete with the best and not be a supporting player, as unfortunately seen up to now, distinguishing oneself only for a unique style of car.

“The winter work starts in December. First, we will prepare for the 2024 FIA WEC season, which will start first with the Qatar Prologue in February. In the meantime, we also have to prepare for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and we have a lot to do. manage the complexity of the evolution of the car, which will obviously be ready for Le Mans, and the development during the first part of the season.”

“There are three main pillars in our strategy: organisation, reliability and performance. We have improved the first two a lot, so the main expectation for 2024 will be the last one. This is also why we are carrying out new developments on the car, to aim for a concept closer to that of other competitors”.

“It will allow us to reduce the impact of BoP defects by finding solutions similar to those of the competition. Today, this is the solution that could help us find a better level of performance, which is our main goal for next season.”