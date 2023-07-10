Monza crossroads for Peugeot, for better, for worse and for better again, with a question mark over the future. The first podium in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 9X8 arrives at the 6h Brianza, one year after its debut and two after its presentation.

It was July 2021 when the Lion’s Hypercar was shown to the public for the first time, immediately distinguishing itself from the others for its characteristic wingless shapes, amid general amazement and curiosity.

On the other hand, the debut 12 months later had aroused many perplexities, practically characterized by a flood of technical problems which were then repeated also in the following tenders, despite the large investments on the project to try to improve it where and as possible, being frozen for approval.

Last weekend the first trophy to take home arrived thanks to the excellent performance of the 9X8 #93 driven by Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen and Paul Di Resta, perfect right from the start in trying to get the most out of what it was available.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: Paul Belletti

Certainly the level of Toyota and Ferrari is even higher, but for the first time the French car has shown signs of life. How many? It is not possible to say exactly, partly because the values ​​in the field are also regulated by the Balance of Performance and then because the characteristics of the Monza track were certainly more congenial than usual to the 9X8, which enjoyed and took even the luxury of overtaking everyone and leading for a few laps in the very first laps.

Third place is therefore something to be applauded with great merit, but for it not to be a flash in the pan we will have to wait for the next releases. Also because, unfortunately and for the umpteenth time, the problems (re)presented themselves, affecting the #94 of Nico Müller, Gustavo Menezes and Loïc Duval, struggling with the accelerator and the gearbox malfunction when downshifting.

Returning to the pits for long repairs, the second transalpine car completed the race, in 11th place among the Hypercars, but now Fuji and Bahrain need more trumpet blasts to then approach the 2024 season in which profound changes are expected .

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: Paul Belletti

“This result is excellent and reflects the pace we’ve had since Free Practice. We also knew that to get it we would have to have an almost perfect race and that’s what we did,” underlines the Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie.

“In the second half of the race the temperatures increased, but the track also gained more grip and the lap times dropped. In this phase we were a little less competitive and we still need to work on the car’s speed, but now the differences are minimal “.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans was a turning point, given that we even led for a few hours. But as far as the set-up is concerned, I wouldn’t say that we’re in place because you’re never perfect; we’re not as far off as when we were we got here last year.

“The #93 is on the podium, but it’s a real team effort. The #94 was also very competitive and allowed Peugeot Sport to gather some important data. It could have been on the podium too, the which reminds us how difficult this sport is.”

“We are back here in Monza, one year after our difficult debut and we have worked hard to obtain this result which gives an extra boost to the team and shows that we are improving. From a sporting point of view, we still have two positions to gain, and We have two races to do that, so here’s our new target for the end of the season.”