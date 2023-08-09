Peugeot Sport took advantage of the summer break to continue work on its 9X8 LMH with which it will face the last two races of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Fresh from the first podium obtained in the series at the 6h of Monza, the Lion’s team went to Portimão 10 days ago for the last test session before sending the materials to Japan, where the 6h will take place from 8 to 10 September of Fuji.

The #93 car lapped the Algarve circuit, maintaining the artistic livery that accompanies it from Le Mans, with the official drivers Paul Di Resta and Gustavo Menezes at the wheel, joined by the young Malthe Jakobsen, recently entered in the Junior program of the French team.

For the Dane, protagonist in LMP2 with the Cool Racing team in the ELMS, it was an important opportunity to get familiar with the real Hypercar, in a growth path aimed precisely at getting him on board in the WEC soon.

In Peugeot, the test was useful in view of the remaining races at Fuji and Bahrain, where the 9X8 is called upon to confirm those small steps forward shown at Monza and already underlined by engineer Cyrille Jourdan.

Malthe Jakobsen, Peugeot 9X8 LMH Photo by: Peugeot Sport

“For the first time since the beginning of the programme, we have shown great performances in Monza, which is the most important thing – said Jourdan – It is the first time that we finish first at the end of free practice and that we are leading. Then, in the race, we fought at the top, it’s the first time the car has been so fast and able to overtake Ferrari and Toyota.”

“We were behind them and managed to pass them to take the lead of the race, which was a great satisfaction. This shows the progress made and the confidence the drivers have in the car and in their ability to overtake other competitors and be at the same level of performance”.

“The best story of the weekend is that for the first time we are very close to the leaders in terms of performance. We finished in third place with a pace close to that of the leaders and we just needed a little more”.

“We are getting closer to the championship lead and in the races we have fewer problems, also with better communication between the engineers and the mechanics. Race after race, our car is improving and also the quality of the operations, which is really positive.”