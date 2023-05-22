Peugeot Sport has chosen Malthe Jakobsen as the new official driver on which to focus for the future in the world of Endurance.

The Casa del Leone thus inaugurates the new Junior department with the very young Dane (19 years old), after having entrusted him with the 9X8 Hypercar for a test run at the Rookie Tests held at the end of last year in Bahrain.

Jacobsen had distinguished himself by being the fastest of all the guys employed on the transalpine LMH on that occasion and today came the announcement of his signing with the Satory manufacturer currently involved in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Born on 29 October 2003 in Thisted, Jacobsen is the reigning Champion in ELMS, where he races with Cool Racing’s Oreca 07-Gibson in the LMP2 Class, promoted by the French team after his adventures in LMP3 in the same series and in the Le Mans Cup, won in 2022. In about twenty days he will make his debut at the 24h of Le Mans.

Malthe Jakobsen, Team Peugeot Photo by: Peugeot Sport

“I’m really excited, proud and happy to join Peugeot Sport as a driver in the Junior program – said Jacobsen, who will be involved in the simulator and in all the team’s activities on the track – I can’t wait to start this adventure and I’m very ready to work hard to achieve our goals in endurance”.

“Peugeot gave me the opportunity last year in Bahrain to drive a Hypercar for the first time; it is an important car brand with a great history in racing. I hope we can build something important together and establish a solid relationship in the future” .

Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot Sport, adds: “When Jean-Marc Finot and Olivier Jansonnie told me about Malthe for the Rookie Tests, I immediately approved his employment and I am delighted that we are now integrating him into a junior programme. Peugeot looks also to the future. Spotting young talents and rising stars in motor sport has been a priority for us for many years. Malthe has shown that he is a fast young driver, who has all the right qualities and we have big ambitions for him in the future.”