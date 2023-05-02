If the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps is truly the last real test that the teams face in view of the 24h of Le Mans, at this point in Peugeot Sport they know that the next stage of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship risks becoming the final call.

At Sebring there were the extenuating circumstances of never having raced on the tricky Florida track, which was not very favorable to the characteristics of the 9X8 LMH, while Portimao had given some signs of recovery, first of all on reliability thanks to the introduction of innovations linked at the exchange.

But in the Ardennes, where the weather conditions tend to be very similar to what is experienced on the Circuit de la Sarthe, the Hypercars of the Leone were almost impalpable, even finding themselves battling in the final race with the Glickenhaus, a private project carried out with great tenacity and many less resources than the Stellantis Group provides.

Luckily, apart from a boredom on the #94 as he came out of the pits during a pit stop, there were no problems, but the performance is worryingly lacking so as to always relegate the French to the rear of the category.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

At the start it was decided to mount rain tires both on the #93 of Paul Di Resta/Mikkel Jensen/Jean-Eric Vergne and on the #94 of Loïc Duval/Gustavo Menezes/Nico Müller in order not to risk too much, as the surface was damp.

This turned out to be a boomerang when the Safety Car came in, allowing the track to dry out and allow those with slicks to benefit, including Toyota and Porsche, while the others struggled back to the pits to fit the same tires .

The trouble is that from then on, all other things being equal, the 9X8s have never been in the game, even suffering contact and even trying to keep the same tires for three consecutive rounds, but 8th and 9th place (with a 5″ penalty added to #93 for infringement at the pit stop) cannot make the Peugeot Sport drivers happy.

#94 Peugeot Total Energies Peugeot 9X8 – Hybrid: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Mu?ller Photo by: Paul Foster

“Our two cars crossed the finish line without major mechanical problems, which is positive – specifies the Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie – The choice of tires at the start was not easy, we wanted to be sure and we chose wet tires to guarantee drivers an easier start on this complicated track with several dangerous sectors”.

“We had only one problem with a mandatory fuel sensor on the #94. The #93 was hit in the rear and had to finish the race with bodywork damaged, resulting in a loss of performance. In terms of car reliability, we had a quiet race, which is fine.”

With the long-awaited Le Mans just around the corner, there is now only time to carry out another test of preparation for the big event of the year, which seriously risks becoming the last resort for this ambitious project.

“We’ve also seen that the set-up issues we’ve faced here are the same as we’ve had in the past, so there are no surprises. We weren’t in rhythm, either during free practice or qualifying, so we need to work on this aspect” .

“To prepare for Le Mans, we have to keep working on our reliability, as well as on the performance elements we identified in the race,” concludes Jansonnie.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Jensen adds: “I think my stint went well with the tricky conditions we had; it was difficult to manage the car. I swerved at times, but with the dry line getting wider and wider it became easier even though it was still wet.” “.

“The cold tires were very difficult to manage, but it was the same for everyone with a lot of traffic. Now we have to focus on the next rounds which will be a challenge for the whole team and the cars.”

Müller: “It was an exciting race with difficult conditions at the start. Gustavo did a great job; we were on wet tires and I think it was the right choice in our situation, we managed to keep the car on track. Obviously, we had to stop before the others, which compromised the whole strategy.”

“Then it was a bit difficult to understand where we were. We had a problem with a mandatory sensor during a refueling, the car detected that it was out of fuel at the end of the pit lane, but everything was fine, so it was a problem minor which had great consequences with the standings, unfortunately”.

“We also tried to maximize the lessons for the future ahead of Le Mans, trying to understand how long the tires could last. I did three stints with one set, which was long, but we made it work. I hope the data collected help us for the future”.