The company, a leading global automotive supplier with a long track record in motorsport and high-performance technologies, will have a multi-year partnership that is vital to meeting extreme performance requirements.

Specifically, Marelli ensures the engineering and supply of a customized high-performance electric motor and a silicon carbide-based inverter, elements that are part of the front axle drive system.

The development goal is to maximize system efficiency and reliability, while adapting motor and inverter technology to effectively take advantage of the weight and volume set by the team.

Marelli’s contribution is based on a consolidated knowledge in the design, production and construction of hybrid and fully electric high performance systems and on its knowledge in the field of energy recovery systems and fully electric traction systems, the result of experience and applications in the most important world motor racing championships.

Peugeot 9X8 Photo by: Peugeot Sport

This partnership marks a new chapter in the long history of collaborations between Marelli and Peugeot, both in the field of motorsport and in road production, including the supply of electronics and telemetry for the glorious Peugeot 905 and Peugeot 908 in Endurance races. .

This new joint technological adventure aims once again to continue the evolution of the powertrain and mobility towards intelligent electrification solutions.

By virtue of this collaboration, Marelli will also obtain the exclusive status of “Official Partner of Peugeot Sport” which, in addition to technological collaboration, also provides mutual benefits in the areas of sponsorship, branding and marketing.

Evoking once again the tradition of the Peugeot 905, which in the 90s won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Sports Car Championship, Marelli will once again be proudly present with its logo on the livery of the Hypercar Peugeot 9X8.

Its logo will also be present on the drivers’ suits, team clothing, in the areas reserved for official partners and in other communication tools.

Peugeot 9×8 Photo by: Peugeot Sport

“We are pleased to welcome Marelli on board the Peugeot 9X8 project – declares Olivier Jansonnie – We have been collaborating with Marelli for many years and our teams share the same passion and vocation for excellence”.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity to combine our skills and design, test and race together on the track with a new innovative and high-performance electric motor that will bring the 9X8 to success”.

Riccardo De Filippi, head of Marelli Motorsport, added: “We are thrilled with this new collaboration with Peugeot Sport. We already have a long and prestigious tradition of collaborating with her in the history of endurance racing, and we both share a great heritage and a technical tradition in competitions. “

“Once again we have combined all our skills to push the performance of such a unique and extreme car to the limit in a sustainable way, with the adoption of the most advanced Marelli electric propulsion technology”.