The development program for the car that made its WEC debut at Monza earlier this month includes “at least one, if not two tests before the Fuji”, ahead of the Japanese round of the 9/11 championship, according to the words. by the technical director of Peugeot Sport LMH Olivier Jansonnie.

“We are moving forward with our plan continuing at the same pace we have had so far with a test every four weeks or so, so just count the weeks,” he explained. “Development continues”.

Peugeot is not subject to the limitations in the number of tests it can carry out with the 9X8 because this is the car’s debut season.

Only in the second season of a manufacturer in the LMH do restrictions come into force that allow a maximum of 20 days of testing.

The only restriction for a new brand is that inherent in the prohibition to carry out tests on a circuit visited by the championship in the 30 days preceding a race that took place in the same venue.

Jansonnie further explained that the tests will be carried out with the development car rather than with the two chassis that raced at Monza. The 9X8 “test version” covered 15,000 km between the first test carried out on a real racing circuit in Aragon, in January, and the manufacturer’s debut in the WEC in Monza.

# 94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter Photo by: Paolo Belletti

The two cars that raced for the first time in a shakedown before Monza remained in Europe and did not leave for Japan as was the case for all the other WEC cars which, in the week following the Italian stage, were shipped to east by sea transport. The cars will instead be transported by plane to compete in the 6 Hours of Fuji.

Jansonnie explained that it was important for the transalpine manufacturer to be able to prepare the cars for Fuji at the Peugeot Sport headquarters in Satory, near Paris, rather than losing them for two months due to transit.

Where the Peugeot tests will take place before the Fuji has not been revealed by Jansonnie, in line with the manufacturer’s normal policy. Tests of the 9X8 so far have taken place in Aragon, on the Algarve circuit near Portimao, Paul Ricard, Barcelona and Magny-Cours.

Jansonnie added that the team is aware they have room for improvement over their performance at Monza, when one car retired and the other finished 25 laps behind the race-winning Alpine.

“We hope to be able to solve the problems we had in Monza and we will probably find new ones,” he said. “This is part of the game we’re involved in, at least until the end of the year.”

Test driver and developer James Rossiter looks certain to continue driving car number 94 alongside Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes at Fuji.

The Briton entered the race line-up after Kevin Magnussen chose to return to Formula 1 with Haas in March.