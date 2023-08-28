Peugeot Sport will make Stoffel Vandoorne debut in the 9X8 at the 6h at Fuji scheduled for next week as the sixth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season.

The Belgian, hired by the Lions team as reserve and development driver, will have to replace the injured Nico Müller in the #94 Hypercar, completing the crew with Loïc Duval and Gustavo Menezes.

This morning, in fact, the Swiss announced the accident that occurred during a summer training session which caused him to break a collarbone, therefore he will not be able to fly to Japan for the event on 8-10 September.

“During the summer holidays I suffered an injury to my left collarbone which was perfectly treated by specialists and right now I am already in full rehabilitation phase,” says Müller.

“In consultation with the doctors and Team Peugeot, to allow for optimal healing, I have decided not to participate in the next round of the WEC at Fuji. Whilst I am very sorry to have to sit out this race, I am committed to coming back stronger than ever I thank the doctors, my family, the team and my collaborators, and all of you for the support!”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Peugeot 9X8 Photo by: Peugeot Sport

For Vandoorne this is the first appearance in the race with the LMH of the Satory House and the occasion is tempting also in view of a possible commitment in the series for next year, trying to work better also with the crew of the #93. or Jean-Eric Vergne/Paul Di Resta/Mikkel Jensen.

“I can’t wait to share the wheel with Loic and Gustavo at Fuji, but I also want to wish Nico a speedy recovery!” commented Vandoorne.

Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie, says: “Unfortunately Nico will not be able to race at this round and we wish him a speedy recovery. Stoffel has all our confidence and we know he will be able to take over quickly and give his all. We are entering the last part of the season and our goal will be to be 100% reliable for the last two races and to fight for the top with both 9X8s”.

“We will prepare as best we can for these two races, trying to be consistent in performance and race results. The goal for Japan is to continue to show that we are capable of fighting for the first places and the podium on a regular basis, therefore we will have to have the same level of performance as Monza at Fuji and in Bahrain”.

“Fuji Speedway is a track with difficult weather conditions and we have shown in the past that we perform quite well here. It is also a track that we have liked in the past and last year we managed to progress in terms of performance and reliability “.

Meanwhile, United Autosports has also made a change to its lineup. Tom Blomqvist will be busy in the United States for the IndyCar race, so on the Oreca LMP2 #23 we will see Ben Hanley at work together with Josh Pierson and Oliver Jarvis. Mirko Bortolotti will have to attend the DTM, so Andrea Caldarelli will replace him on Prema #63 with Doriane Pin and Daniil Kvyat. In AF Corse the 488 GTE #21 will see local idols Hiroschi Koizumi and Kei Cozzolino at work with Simon Mann in the LMGTE AM class.