In Portugal Peugeot drove its best race since the start of the Hypercar programme. Both 9X8s covered almost the entire race distance, a goal never reached before and which helps to break the dangerous vicious circle that had been dragging on for several months now. In fact, with private tests limited by the regulation, completing races becomes important not only for the purposes of the classification, but also for accumulating kilometers and experience. Furthermore, the endurance simulations in private tests are not as representative as the real races, lacking the references with the competition. The possibility of spending the 6 hours of WEC events on the track instead of in the pits is therefore an important milestone for Peugeot, a starting point on which to build the future progress of the 9X8.

The Portimao race

In the Algarve the French team suffered from two technical problems, which however did not compromise the distance covered by the race. In the warm-up laps just before the start, the #93 car showed some anomalies in the power steering unit, which the team therefore decided to replace before the start. As a result, the 9X8 had to start the race from the pit lane, starting immediately one lap down. The sister car #94, on the other hand, traveled for a long time in the center group together with Cadillac and Porsche, not too far behind the two Ferraris. In the second half of the race, however, it emerged a problem with the torque and power sensors of the axle shafts, similar to what happened to Toyota #7 which forced it to stop and fall to the back of the group. In fact, these sensors are indispensable for the race management to verify compliance with the power curves imposed by the Balance of Performance. Fortunately, by that point in the race the marshals had already collected enough data and did not ask Peugeot to re-enter. Car #94 was able to continue, surviving thanks to a default mapping which however compromised the power of the power unit. The 9X8 thus upped the pace coming out of a potential fight for the podium, finishing in fifth position two laps behind the winning Toyota. The #93 instead finished in seventh place, with three laps of lapping.

The comment of the technical director Olivier Jansonnie sums up the weekend in the Algarve perfectly: “From a sporting point of view, this is not a fantastic race as we only finished fifth. However, we made a good step forward as both cars crossed the finish line and we managed not to have the reliability issues we have had previously, so this is a first for satisfaction. Then, at several points in the race we had a strong pace, now we have to work to maintain that pace throughout the race. As for the problem on car #93 which made the start difficult, it also put us in a position where we couldn’t even fight with the other competitors, which is quite frustrating. Overall, I’m very proud of the team, their commitment and the way they’ve worked to make Sebring so much better. I’m also satisfied with the pit stops, where we were able to notice a huge improvement and this will be an important point for the future“.

The performance can be seen

In terms of performance, Peugeot has returned at least to compete together with the other official manufacturers, Cadillac and Porsche above all, while still remaining slightly behind Ferrari. The leap in competitiveness compared to the inaugural stage in Sebring was predictable, considering the particular aerodynamic concept of the 9X8. In fact, the lion’s Hypercar releases the entire aerodynamic load from the bottom, but in order for the ground effect to work at its best, the car needs to remain at a constant height from the ground, which is why the Sebring bumps were the worst conditionand for Peugeot. In Florida Peugeot raced practically in no man’s land, while in Portimao it returned to play it out in the center group with the other Hypercars. In addition, the new hydraulic actuators of the transmission made their debut in the Algarve, replacing the previous electrical components that forced the 9X8 to long pit stops. The new gearbox allowed both cars to finish, with the team finally being able to focus on performance. The data collected in the six Portuguese hours will be useful for developing set-up, tire management strategies and use of the hybrid in the next stages.

Peugeot is now faced with the triptych of super-fast tracks that will open with the Spa round, where it will be interesting to evaluate how the particular aerodynamic concept of the 9X8 will adapt to the long straights of the Ardennes. The brand has previously raced at Monza, Fuji and Bahrain, other tracks characterized by long straights, but on all three occasions it was delayed in the pits by technical problems. Furthermore, in Japan the 9X8s had suffered from porpoising and the maximum speed on the straight had never been exciting during 2022. However, Jansonnie explained how the speed deficiency was due to a non-optimized set-up, especially in terms of ground clearance and crushing on the ground while driving, which increase the curiosity about if and how much the 9X8 has progressed in this aspect. Furthermore, Peugeot is the only team that mounts tires of equal width between the front and rear, with a thickness of 310 mm, with a mechanical and aerodynamic balance therefore much more towards the front than the competition. On paper this should represent a important advantage on the corners of Spa, as well as the 40 km/h minimum speed at which the front hybrid can be activated compared to Toyota and Ferrari. Four-wheel drive could already be activated when cornering in points such as Pouhon, the Les Fagnes chicane and Stavelot, allowing the French manufacturer to dream of a 6 Hours of Belgium in the role of third force behind Toyota and Ferrari.