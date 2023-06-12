After the 24h of Le Mans it was time to sum up the Peugeot project, born and developed with the aim of doing well in the most important race of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Needless to deny that at the start of the fourth event of the season the 9X8s were able to have their say, partly due to the volatile weather which put them in a position to be more competitive than usual and then because of the Safety Cars which kept the group together.

The fact is that at one point of the night the #94 was in contention for the podium and victory, until Gustavo Menezes crashed at the first chicane of the ‘Hunaudières’ straight ruining the car and having to return to the pits for repairs.

With the #93 already finished behind due to a spin by Jean-Eric Vergne in the wet, losing time stuck in the gravel, the two French LMHs continued the race arm in arm, traveling in the Top10 and, all in all, also in a dignified manner.

What didn’t go however was the race pace, lower than the rivals to hope to be able to even recover a podium, but above all the umpteenth technical problems (this time of a hydraulic nature) which hit both vehicles on Sunday morning, forcing them to pit for repairs.

Over the course of the last 3 hours of the race, even one lost its front bonnet in the straight and at that point nerves also snapped in the pits, with the drivers arguing animatedly (and rightly so!) with the top management of the Casa del Leone.

In the end both 9X8s returned to the track crossing the line in eighth (the #93) and twelfth (the #94) of the Hypercar Class, but with too many laps down and a double face to show.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: Marc Fleury

“Our joy reflects the work of an entire year and even more of all the people who have pushed this program – underlines the Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie immediately – Even if we did not get performances up to the best competitors, we came close and we recovered with a bold race strategy and a huge commitment from the team.”

“Of course, if you look at the last three hours, you can see the team’s commitment to keeping the cars racing. In the end, we are exhausted and extremely happy. Our level of preparation when we got to test day was much more high compared to what we had in a six-hour race”.

“It was actually our best race, the pace was there and we were close to the best at one point. That’s what drives us to prepare for the future. It was an incredible race, both emotionally and sporty”.

When it comes to reliability, Jansonnie puts a brave face on it having to defend its product tooth and nail.

“We suspected that several things could have happened, but for about 21 hours everything went well and I’m proud of the team because they did everything to get the cars back on track. We raced the finale trying to survive and we did it.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Gustavo Menezes Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Jean-Marc Finot, head of Stellantis Motorsport, also tried to see the positive sides of the weekend.

“We can see that in terms of pace we were close to the other competitors at one point. We knew that racing incidents were going to happen but until the 12th hour we kept a nice pace with both cars,” says Finot.

“Other competitors had their problems and this allowed us to move up the standings, while we didn’t have any for several hours; we still have a lot of work to do, but we were very proud to bring our two cars to the finish line with so many improvements from Sebring to today.We cannot be satisfied with the standings because our first car finished eighth, but what is behind the figures is above all the great commitment from the team”.

“Race after race, we can see our progress and this 24 Hours of Le Mans marked another step forward in our performance. We were able to battle with the leading teams and even take the lead for over 4 hours. It’s It was a very intense and exciting moment for all lovers of the brand”.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: Marc Fleury

On balance, however, the 9X8 project remains a mystery and even the pilots are starting to realize it. Before the race, Vergne had stated that a Top5 would have been seen as a victory given the difficulties, while Finot himself had exposed himself by highlighting the difference in lap times in Qualifying.

Here, however, the comparison is completely wrong because – according to him – the 9X8s suffered the same delay compared to Spa, but on a longer track like Le Mans. Too bad he forgot that Toyota and Ferrari in the 24h had a weight increase of 37kg and 24kg respectively, which didn’t happen to the 9X8s, otherwise who knows how much it would have been!

The pilots once again define themselves as happy, and that could be fine if we look at the fact that they have completed a difficult task such as the 24h of Le Mans, but for the future they are now trying to defend the indefensible.

It will therefore be very interesting to understand how they will move in Satory given that the possibility of resuming the project has already been feared, especially considering that from next year a 9X8 will go into the hands of the Pescarolo Sport team, certainly eager to make a good impression.

A figure which, up to two thirds of the race, had been decent for the Peugeots, but which is no longer enough if you want to go and fight for at least the podium, also considering the economic-technical means available compared to others (Glickenhaus, to mention one) which proved to be decidedly more solid.

In Stellantis Motorsport it will be a hot summer and the next few months will have to help find and give answers, because the glass can’t always be half full, even for a matter of transparency and honesty.