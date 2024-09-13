Peugeot is considering introducing further updates to its 9X8 in 2025, in order to close the gap to the frontrunners in the FIA ​​WEC.

The French manufacturer wants to fully understand the potential of its 2024 hypercar by the end of this season to determine whether it needs to use more wildcards for next season.

Asked what Peugeot needs to do to improve, the brand’s Technical Director Olivier Jansonnie said: “We are looking at the performance of the car at the moment, obviously until you find something important it is always difficult to know what there is to improve.”

“We are looking at different aspects: we have evaluated and started to identify many that need improvement, especially in the last two races. Part of this is definitely the set-up, which we can look at, and once we have a clear picture of what we cannot do in this sense, we will have to look at how to use any Evo Jokers.”

“Only when you start to get to the point can you see what is missing and when you need to evolve in terms of the technical package, wild cards and homologation.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne Photo credit: JEP / Motorsport Images

Peugeot has used the first of five Joker Evo performance upgrades granted to it over the initial five-year lifespan of the 9X8 LMH in 2023. The number of Joker Evos used subsequently has not been disclosed, as this is not publicly known or shared with the series’ rules officers by manufacturers.

It’s unclear whether the move from equal-sized wheels and tires to narrower fronts and wider rears, which was a focus of the 2024 facelift, was factored in as one of them.

Toyota made the same switch from 31cm to 29cm and 34cm tyres with its GR010 Hybrid LMH between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, following the reduction in the minimum weight of the LMH that followed the convergence process to allow the entry of LMDh machines into the WEC.

Joker Evos must be requested from the regulations officials, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA, and are permitted at their discretion.

Although the 2024 update represents a major conceptual change, the new 9X8 has not managed better than eighth place in the five races it has contested so far. The previous version of the car achieved a podium finish at Monza in 2023.

Jansonnie said it remained to be seen at what point Peugeot could use wildcards to introduce new parts to the car if it decided to go that route, but did not rule out the prospect of starting the 2025 season in late February with the new version.

“It’s a work in progress again. We are carefully evaluating what could guarantee us performance. Then, depending on the results we get between now and the end of the year, we will decide what to do.”

Jansonnie declined to elaborate on the extent of the changes when asked whether Peugeot will make minor tweaks to the car or more substantial updates.

“It’s impossible to say until we have the full picture. There has to be a balance between how long we can wait before doing something and how much can be gained by doing something quickly. It depends on what we see on the track next month in testing.”

“The goal is to have a clear picture by the end of November, and the type of update we choose will help determine the full timing of everything.”

“There are quick, easy things that you can design in a couple of weeks, produce the parts in three or four weeks, and test them, if you’re 100 percent sure of what you’re doing.”

“It’s a two- to three-month lead time. There are other options that could take much longer. It’s impossible to answer right now.”