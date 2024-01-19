Peugeot Sport has formalized the crews for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where there are a couple of changes compared to last year.

These are in the two formations that we will see at work on the renewed 9X8 in the Hypercar Class, which as we know are carrying out a decisive development by fitting a rear wing, wheels of different sizes and also adopting new aerodynamics, especially with regards to the underside of the car .

The six riders who took part in the 2023 World Championship have all been confirmed, but the changes concern Nico Müller and Paul Di Resta in particular.

The Swiss has been moved to the #93 car together with Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne, while the Scotsman will share the wheel of the #94 with Loïc Duval and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Also confirmed as reserve Malthe Jakobsen, who will carry on both the work behind the scenes and a growth program as a driver of the Junior group of the Lion.

Peugeot 9X8 LMH with rear wing

“The level of the FIA ​​WEC is such that we cannot afford to neglect any aspect and therefore we have worked over the winter to try to improve wherever possible,” explains Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie.

“The composition of the crews is an important piece of the puzzle and, after studying the data from the races and tests, we were convinced that we could fine-tune the two lineups.”

“We are fortunate to have six very talented drivers, so we decided to optimize each car by grouping drivers based on their set-up preferences, with the aim of improving performance.”