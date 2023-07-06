One year after its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, Peugeot returns to the scene of the crime, i.e. the Monza track, where over the weekend six will hold the 6h valid as the fifth round of the 2023 season.

12 months ago the House of the Lion made its first appearance on the Temple of Speed ​​with its 9X8; it wasn’t a memorable first outing and the time since has confirmed that French hypercars have made significant leaps in terms of performance, but still suffer from shortcomings in terms of reliability.

At the 24h of Le Mans for two thirds of the race the Peugeots had also been decent, then for the umpteenth time something broke and didn’t work properly, causing them to drop down the order.

In this respect, however, the leaders of the transalpine team are confident of being able to have their say, both because Monza is a well-known track that can go well with the characteristics of the 9X8 – which will reappear with the special livery designed by the artist J.Demsky – and both because the duration of the race is much shorter than at Le Mans.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: Marc Fleury

“The goal will be to capitalize on what we did with the team during the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We showed we can be more competitive than in the first rounds of the WEC and our goal will be to do the same at Monza.” said Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport.

“The race should be less complicated than Le Mans in terms of reliability, as it is shorter, but each race is unique! Everything we have implemented for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in terms of team management, will come in handy for Monza and for the end of the season”.

“Obviously we hope that everything we were able to analyze and understand at Le Mans helps us to be even more reliable. Monza is where the 9X8 made its debut, so it will be interesting for us to see how much we have grown. We have played there too of testing, it’s a fast track that’s well suited to endurance racing.”

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Paul Di Resta, who will share the cockpit of the 9X8 #93 with Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne, adds: “After Le Mans we are all proud of what we have managed to do. We had some reliability problems in the end, but seeing where we were we can be very satisfied with what we have achieved as a team.”

“I hope we will be able to put everything we learned at Le Mans to good use for the next races, and we drivers, engineers and mechanics will do what we can. So far this season we have had many ups and downs, but from Sebring onwards we have pushed a lot, making many steps forward and as long as we can continue like this, I think it will be good”.

It will be interesting to see where the car is at this track, especially compared to last year. We will see where improvements have been made, if all the parameters have been respected and if we have solved the weaknesses we had at the beginning.”

“I don’t think we’ll go there as favourites, but we’ll continue to grow where we can and I think the competition will be very close between the Hypercars. Monza is always a pretty crazy race and I don’t think this year will be any different, but we’ll be ready to fight.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Nico Müller, teammate of Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes in the #94, echoes him: “At Le Mans we had very positive signs in terms of reliability and performance. The team was fantastic, the mechanics did a great job. Monza is a fast track, the car has already raced there in the past, since it made its debut in the WEC last year, so we already have a good data base to start from”.

“I love Monza, of all the races on the calendar it is the one that feels closest to my home. I did many races there during my junior years in single-seaters and had some success, as this is where I won my first car championship already several years ago”.

“It’s one of those legendary circuits that has a special atmosphere. When you enter the ‘Park’, you feel the history. It’s always a good feeling to go there, the WEC races are always exciting and seeing the Hypercars on track will be very cool I can’t wait and hope to be able to add something to the history of this fantastic circuit.”