Peugeot Sport will start with its feet on the ground for Sebring, where the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will kick off with the 1000 Miglia on 17 March.

The Casa del Leone worked throughout the winter with its 9X8 Hypercar to modify and improve the aspects that had given the Satory technicians several headaches in the 2022 debut.

Olivier Jansonnie knows this well, having the Technical Management in his hands with the difficult task of having to make an ambitious project like that of the 9X8 without rear wing competitive.

“The start of the season is fast approaching and we are trying to prepare as best we can, but I also want to be honest in saying that it will not be easy at Sebring. Next week we will finish the preparation and then we will go to the United States,” said the French technician in a round table in which Motorsport.com also took part.

“Last year, carrying out the first races, we discovered how to deal with certain difficulties with the car and what it means to manage operations by the team. In the tests we tried to improve what was not right by drawing lessons from what we have discovered in the 2022 races”.

As repeatedly reiterated also by the Peugeot drivers, the flood of km of private tests are not always sufficient to prepare a car in the best possible way, given that certain situations that arise in the race cannot be replicated.

“Some things only come up when you’re out on track with the others, so that’s where we got busy to sort ourselves out and try to be ready for Sebring. Between Monza, Fuji and Bahrain we were faced with reliability issues; We worked on these over the winter and I think we found some good solutions by pushing ourselves ever more to the limit and meeting others”.

“This is a positive aspect because by solving every problem that arose we were then able to concentrate on performance as well. That’s why I’m confident that preparation was good, then we’ll see on the track.”

Finally Jansonnie explained how the choice of the team’s reserve driver fell on Stoffel Vandoorne, recently announced and struggling with the 9X8 for the first time these days in Spain.

“Stoffel is a DS Performance driver in Formula E, so he’s already part of the Stellantis Motorsport group. It was a natural choice to ask him if he was available to fill this role, knowing that he still has a busy schedule. But it wasn’t easy find one who was always free, for whom his figure was the best for us as a reserve”.

“He was able to carry out the first test with us recently at Aragon and give us some indications. He got to know the car and the team, so he can be ready in the event that one of the owners is unavailable for any reason. Before the announcement we had not arranged any rehearsals with him”.