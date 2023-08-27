While he continues to grow racing in ELMS on the Cool Racing LMP2, Malthe Jakobsen is also carrying on his work as a Peugeot Sport Junior driver in parallel.

A few weeks ago the young Dane was able to get on board the 9X8 that participates in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in a test session in Portimão carried out together with the official Gustavo Menezes in what was his second outing at the wheel of the French Hypercar , first known in the winter and then later announced as a new member of the team.

Gustavo Menezes, Malthe Jakobsen, Peugeot 9X8 LMH Photo by: Peugeot Sport

“The car is clearly more powerful than an LMP2 and thanks to the engine it’s faster on the straights, but there are also other extra things that help us drivers,” explains Jakobsen, who is usually involved in the simulator operations at the Peugeot headquarters.

“For example, in long stints there are systems that monitor tire wear and fuel consumption; in this way we have everything under control. The most difficult thing is to remember each function, but luckily the team can give you information and advice over the radio about”.

“The commitment with the team is wonderful, I’ve never had the opportunity to spend so much time with the other factory riders, but they’re all very friendly and it’s wonderful to be able to work alongside them. We try to get the best result possible and it’s it is important to work together as a team to achieve this”.

Peugeot 9X8 LMH Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Team manager Christian Deltombe also underlined the importance of Jakobsen’s behind-the-scenes work, a talent on which the Satory team is also betting a lot for the future.

“His role is also to participate in the development of the 9X8 and thanks to his young age we can have more natural indications, without the influence of previous experiences as an older and more experienced driver might have. This will allow the team to have more feedback objectives that will strengthen, or not, those of the factory riders”, explains Deltombe.

“Malthe is a driver with a truly human and friendly approach, he is very concentrated and relaxed at the same time. He brings serenity and calm to the garage, and it is also for this reason that the first test sessions with him at the wheel went very well, we are very satisfied”.