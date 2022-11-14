This half-adventure by Peugeot in the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship concludes with still a number of headaches and doubts, which saw the return of the Lion manufacturer to the world of prototypes for three races.

After the Monza and Fuji outings, the French team tackled the 8h of Bahrain with its 9X8 Hypercars, showing some encouraging improvements, but still too many technical problems that inevitably made the Middle East trip bitter.

While on the one hand one can smile at the good performance over the single lap that the innovative and futuristic transalpine car was able to achieve, as well as the race pace at times, it is inevitable to still find a worrying fragility.

# 93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The #93 ridden by Paul Di Resta, Jean-Eric Vergne and Mikkel Jensen started from the front row, but was unable to fight in the long run against the Toyotas, which overtook it quickly and ran away, while the #94 of Gustavo Menezes , Nico Müller and Loïc Duval followed it by crossing arms with the Alpine in the fight for the last step of the podium, setting the fastest lap well.

But after a few hours, trouble started on both and the 9X8s had to stop both on the track and in the pits for system resets, suffering technical problems which, added to the well-known ‘jumping’ of the vehicle on the straights, undermined every hope of getting a good result.

The #93 raised the white flag with a couple of hours to go due to transmission failure, while the #94 completed the commitment, but at a stellar distance from its category rivals after a pit stop to replace the master cylinder of fuel.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We are very satisfied to have participated in these three very different races. In Monza, everything was new for us and it was a delicate moment for the team, with everything to learn about the championship and the race weekend routine. At Fuji we had already made a step forward. The different sessions went better, but we lacked pace. In Bahrain we were much more competitive, as we demonstrated in the first part of the race,” said Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport.

“We decided to run different tire strategies for the two cars, to have a chance to get close to the leaders towards the end. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to take advantage of this due to reliability issues.”

Jansonnie’s admission of guilt therefore opens up rather unpredictable future scenarios, because we remember that the 9X8 has already been approved and the regulation only allows the use of 5 tokens for development over 5 years.

If in 2023 Peugeot wants to return in style not only to the World Championship, but also to the much-loved 24h of Le Mans, it will be necessary to roll up one’s sleeves and work hard on the track, as well as with those virtual simulations from which the car was in fact born.

“It’s really frustrating to have these woes, especially for the riders and all the team members who showed a lot of commitment on this occasion, even if there wasn’t much at stake for them. Sebring is almost upon us and we have some work to do,” concludes Jansonnie.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

From the point of view of the drivers, there is certainly the optimism of having gathered so much information on different tracks and in multiple conditions that will be able to better direct the work that will need to be done between now and March 2023, when the first race in that of Sebring.

“Our 2022 three-race schedule is over and we were right to do everything we could to be competitive this season. Obviously there have been some disappointments, but we know what needs to be done. Given the heat in Bahrain, and given our experience in Monza and Fuji, we could not rule out encountering some difficulties”, explains Duval.

“Performance-wise, we’ve made good progress, but we shouldn’t underestimate the BoP factor. We’ve achieved our goal, which was to work on our development program by participating in the actual races. We now have some intense weeks ahead of us for optimize our preparations for 2023, but we are on the right track.”

Jensen adds: “It was good to see Paul fighting with the leaders from the start. It showed the progress we made. Unfortunately we didn’t complete the race. Also because of the BoP, I don’t know how to analyze the progress made in terms of performance We’ll have to figure it out in detail, but for sure we look more competitive!”

# 93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Vergne also thinks positively: “My 9X8 was competitive during the first stint. It’s a real shame I had problems, but racing is like that. I’m disappointed because, like all drivers, I race to win. Like all the team members But I have full faith in them for the future. The project is really exciting.”

For Müller it was the debut in the race on the 9X8: “It was important to do well with the car and with the team. We had some problems, especially during refueling, but the priority was to manage tire degradation. It was a complex parameter. The The car handled excellently and I had fun behind the wheel. I am very satisfied with my first race.”

Menezes explains: “Let’s say that the choice of tires wasn’t ideal, we made some changes which then worked in the second stint, the car was much better.”

Di Resta comments: “We knew from the beginning that it would be a difficult race, but apart from the problems, the car turned out to be fast.”