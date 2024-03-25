We've been waiting for months to see what the Peugeot 9X8 would look like with the new features for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season and this morning the wait is over.

The House of the Lion has finally removed the veils from its Hypercar, now equipped with a brand new livery and shapes dictated by the introduction of wheels with different dimensions compared to the previous model and the infamous rear wing.

The technical team led by Olivier Jansonnie worked hard for a year on the concept in order to also understand how to reshape the bodywork and distribute the weights differently along the entire vehicle.

To this, some improvements have also been added regarding the 2.6-liter twin-turbo 90° V6 engine, combined with the 7-speed sequential gearbox, in order to have greater reliability, which is fundamental in endurance racing.

Here follows the technical data sheet of the 9X8 version 2024 which we will see for the first time in action at the 6h of Imola on 19-21 April.

Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 Photo by: Peugeot Sport

CHASSIS

Type: Le Mans Hypercar (LMH)

Structure: carbon fiber monocoque

Bodywork: lightweight carbon

Minimum weight: 1030 kg

REAR ENGINE

Engine: Bi-turbo internal combustion ICE

Fuel: TotalEnergies petrol

Structure: machined aluminum base

Pistons: aluminium

Cylinders: V6, 90°

Capacity: 2.6L

Type: naturally aspirated with 2 turbochargers

Power: 480 – 520kW depending on BoP

TRANSMISSION

Gearbox: 7-speed sequential

Structure: Aluminium

Selector: Electric

Clutch: Carbon multi-discs

Clutch actuator: Electric

Mechanics: self-locking

FRONT ENGINE

Batteries: HV 900V, high density lithium ion developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies and Saft

Electric motor: Motor Generator Unit (MGU) HV 900V, 200 kW

Transmission: single speed, self-locking – mechanical

SUSPENSION AND BRAKES

Suspension: Double wishbone triangle with push and pull rod system

Springs: Torsion bars

Anti-roll system: adjustable torsion bars

System: hydraulic and electric pump

Front: “Brake-by-wire” braking system

Rear: Hydraulic

Discs and pads: carbon, front and rear

WHEELS

Rims: forged aluminum

Dimensions 13×18″

Front: 12.5×18″

Rear: 14×18″

TIRES

Michelin

Front: 29cm/71-18

Rear: 34cm/71-18

DIMENSIONS

Length: 4995 mm

Width: 2000 mm

Height: 1145 mm

RESERVOIR

Capacity: 90 litres