We've been waiting for months to see what the Peugeot 9X8 would look like with the new features for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season and this morning the wait is over.
The House of the Lion has finally removed the veils from its Hypercar, now equipped with a brand new livery and shapes dictated by the introduction of wheels with different dimensions compared to the previous model and the infamous rear wing.
The technical team led by Olivier Jansonnie worked hard for a year on the concept in order to also understand how to reshape the bodywork and distribute the weights differently along the entire vehicle.
To this, some improvements have also been added regarding the 2.6-liter twin-turbo 90° V6 engine, combined with the 7-speed sequential gearbox, in order to have greater reliability, which is fundamental in endurance racing.
Here follows the technical data sheet of the 9X8 version 2024 which we will see for the first time in action at the 6h of Imola on 19-21 April.
Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport
CHASSIS
Type: Le Mans Hypercar (LMH)
Structure: carbon fiber monocoque
Bodywork: lightweight carbon
Minimum weight: 1030 kg
REAR ENGINE
Engine: Bi-turbo internal combustion ICE
Fuel: TotalEnergies petrol
Structure: machined aluminum base
Pistons: aluminium
Cylinders: V6, 90°
Capacity: 2.6L
Type: naturally aspirated with 2 turbochargers
Power: 480 – 520kW depending on BoP
TRANSMISSION
Gearbox: 7-speed sequential
Structure: Aluminium
Selector: Electric
Clutch: Carbon multi-discs
Clutch actuator: Electric
Mechanics: self-locking
FRONT ENGINE
Batteries: HV 900V, high density lithium ion developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies and Saft
Electric motor: Motor Generator Unit (MGU) HV 900V, 200 kW
Transmission: single speed, self-locking – mechanical
SUSPENSION AND BRAKES
Suspension: Double wishbone triangle with push and pull rod system
Springs: Torsion bars
Anti-roll system: adjustable torsion bars
System: hydraulic and electric pump
Front: “Brake-by-wire” braking system
Rear: Hydraulic
Discs and pads: carbon, front and rear
WHEELS
Rims: forged aluminum
Dimensions 13×18″
Front: 12.5×18″
Rear: 14×18″
TIRES
Michelin
Front: 29cm/71-18
Rear: 34cm/71-18
DIMENSIONS
Length: 4995 mm
Width: 2000 mm
Height: 1145 mm
RESERVOIR
Capacity: 90 litres
#WEC #Peugeot #9X8 #technical #sheet
Leave a Reply