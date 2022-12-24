Peugeot Sport traveled to Paul Ricard to carry out the 24h test with its 9X8 Hypercar, preparing for the 2023 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
After the 8h of Bahrain, the French team had announced that in the pre-Christmas period it would carry on the development work and, above all, to solve the problems with its hybrid prototype which debuted at … Continue reading
