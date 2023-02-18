The next season of the Endurance World Championship will welcome the new project of a historic team like the Pescarolo Sports, a French team founded in 1999 by former driver Henri Pescarolo and since 2016 owned by Jocelyn Pedrono. After announcing the return to the WEC for the 2024the transalpine team has completed its plans for next year with the official confirmation of a technical partnership reached with the Peugeot Sport. On the occasion of next year, Pescarolo will in fact become the first customer team of the transalpine manufacturer in the category Hypercarsparticipating in the World Cup with the 9X8.

In the press release issued by the Parisian house, the latter thus guaranteed the sporting marriage: “Pescarolo Sport contacted us a few months ago – it is read- and after some discussions, Pescarolo Sport decided to build a WEC program with a Peugeot 9X8. We are very proud that Pescarolo Sport has chosen our Hypercar. The project is evolving quite rapidly with carefully selected partners and an experienced team. We will be ready to provide them with a 9X8 and the necessary technical support in the hope that the program will take shape in 2024 ″. Bruce Jouanny, a former Pescarolo driver, will have the task of developing the Hypercar class program.