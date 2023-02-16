Pescarolo Sport has made it official that it has chosen Peugeot as the vehicle for the return of the glorious French team to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The team founded by Henri Pescarolo, which has not been part of the project since it was taken over by new owner Jocelyn Pedrono in 2016, had announced in early December its intention to take part in the top endurance series in the near future.

Confirmation arrived today that the brand chosen for this adventure is Peugeot, which for the first time will supply a 9X8 to a customer team to race in the Hypercar class from 2024.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Pescarolo Sport continues the development of the sports program for the WEC 2024 and following the announcement made on 2 December – reads the official note – We have deemed Peugeot Sport the ideal manufacturer for the Hypercar project and have started negotiations with sponsors and collaborators to finance the season”.

“The team will be strengthened with the addition of Joel Rivière and Bruce Jouanny with a view to debuting in the category next year. Joel Rivière will accompany Jocelyn Pedrono, owner of the facility, in captaining the project, while Bruce Jouanny will take charge of program development sporty”.

From Peugeot Sport, a spokesman told Motorsport.com: “Pescarolo Sport contacted us a few months ago and after some discussions, decided to set up a WEC program with a Peugeot 9X8.”

“We are very proud that Pescarolo Sport has chosen our Hypercar, the project is evolving quite rapidly with carefully selected partners and an experienced team. We will be ready to provide them with a 9X8 and the necessary technical support in the hope that their program will take shape for 2024”.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Former Pescarolo driver Jouanny added, speaking to Motorsport.com: “We would not have made the announcement and we would not have received the approval of Jean-Marc Finot, head of Peugeot Sport, if the project had not moved forward. We are finalizing most of the budget right now, as a result of talks that have been going on for the last year and a half.”

“The team will be managed together with the official Peugeot Sport team at Satory. They will take care of the technical part from A to Z; it is much easier at this stage than creating the technical structure to manage a 9X8. Our contribution concerns the at the point of the budget, the assurance that the Pescarolo spirit is maintained and the choice of riders”.

“We don’t yet know if we’ll go on the track with one or two cars. It would be easier to race with just one car and do it well, but we’re aiming high. We’ll see, Pedrono would like me to drive it, but it’s more likely that he’ll hire a sports management role.