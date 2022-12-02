Pescarolo Sport has announced its intention to enter the world of Le Mans Hypercar with a manufacturer starting from the 2024 season.

The French team, which is now headed by Jocelyn Pedrono, will illustrate in a couple of days what the program designed for the return to action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship is, but in the meantime it has issued a press release as a preview of everything.

“After the resumption of Pescarolo Sport’s activities in 2016 with the current management led by Jocelyn Pedrono, continuously pursuing the objectives set, the company announces a supply agreement with a hypercar manufacturer”, reads the official note.

“Pescarolo Sport is working on the final structure of the team and the goal is to return to the highest level of endurance racing for a French private structure”.

“The agreements currently made allow us to undertake this challenge and Pescarolo Sport to compete in the premier class of the World Championship starting from 2024”.

We will have to wait until Monday morning, when there will be an official presentation of the project, in which however Henri Pescarolo does not seem to be taking part.