Pescarolo Sport’s project to get back into action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2024 is moving forward, thanks to the collaboration and support of Peugeot Sport.

In fact, in February the handshake was announced between the French team, now led by Jocelyn Pedrono, and the Casa del Leone to field a 9X8 in a private capacity for the first time in the Hypercar Class.

A long way has come, both on one side and on the other, also because the 2023 season is in full swing and the official LMHs of the transalpine manufacturer are trying to recover after the numerous technical problems suffered.

In the meantime, Pescarolo is working hard to organize everything, hand in hand with the Peugeot Sport staff who are giving the team a big hand in putting things in order, as Pedrono himself explains in an interview with ‘Ouest France’ .

Peugeot 9X8 LMH, Pescarolo Sport Photo by: Pescarolo Team

“The choice came about in an extremely natural way, a return of Pescarolo together with Peugeot had valid reasons for me. Peugeot is accompanying us on this adventure to all intents and purposes, not just selling us the car, but helping us to exploit it and in logistics,” comments the head of the French team.

“It’s a job divided 50/50 between our engineers and Peugeot’s mechanical engineers, with the awareness that there is work to be done on the novelty and complexity of this vehicle. In terms of technology, there is nothing else above Hypercars today. They are very complicated cars and we had to have people with us who participated in their development.”

Pedrono also explained that the collaboration with Peugeot was born from the friendship that binds the Sporting Director, Bruce Jouanny, with the head of Stellantis Motorsport, Jean-Marc Finot.

“Bruce knows the Peugeot group very well having taken part in events in the past and the bond between us and Jean-Marc has been built through him, ensuring a sporting program is put in place. We are working on putting together a group of three French riders, with the idea of ​​having two experts on the endurance scene and a newcomer”.

The problems that afflicted the 9X8 did not worry Pedrono, who in fact blindly trusted the Leone’s technicians for the challenge that awaited him.

“We have seen that Peugeot is going in the right direction, the team has identified the issues related to the gearbox actuator, making the right corrections and finding reliability, but maintaining a logic of seeking performance. The process was the same as that Peugeot has always adopted in rallies, rally raids and endurance”.

Finally, Pedrono spoke of the next rounds that will see him involved from now on to set up in all respects the team that he will then enter in the FIA ​​WEC next year, also returning to compete at the 24h of Le Mans.

“Peugeot has given the go-ahead to the program and is working with us, which has unlocked the negotiations with some potential lenders. We are moving forward, we have reached some milestones, but there are many others that we have to face. For now we are in with the times”.

“The idea is to make the first outing on the track at the end of 2023 and then debut in 2024. If I already have the signatures of some financial partners, then we will announce the programme. We want to present ourselves in good conditions, it’s not a sporadic appearance” .