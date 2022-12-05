Last Friday, Pescarolo Sport issued the press release formalizing the team’s intention to enter the world of Le Mans Hypercar with a manufacturer starting from the 2024 season.

This morning the note was also published in all respects on the renewed website of the team which today is headed by Jocelyn Pedrono, who intends to bring him back into action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship to give the assault on overall victory also at the famous 24h of Le Mans.

For the moment it is only a declaration of intent, while the negotiations to understand which House to support in this sense are still in progress.

The press release also points out that the founder, Henri Pescarolo, is not personally involved in the project, which is therefore totally in the hands of Pedrono and his staff, in full swing to reach the desired conclusions.

Pescarolo Sports Photo by: Pescarolo Team

“It has always been our aim to get back into endurance and we are working to complete the budget because there are obviously things to fix and figures to achieve,” the transalpine manager told Motorsport.com.

“We intend to enter the Hypercar Class with this car, not an LMDh. I have a basic agreement with two LMH manufacturers, but nothing is certain yet.”

“Let’s say that the heart pulls more one way than the other, but for now I can’t say anything. I spoke about buying a car, but also about noteworthy technical support”.

It therefore remains to be understood whether Pescarolo Sport will be in action with customer teams of one of the brands that are already present on the grid of the World Endurance Championship, or will choose to support a new one.

Peugeot, for example, has already said it is willing to give its 9X8 LMH to customers one day, while the arrivals of Lamborghini and Alpine are expected for 2024, which however will have the LMDh and therefore would not be part of Pescarolo Sport’s plans according to what Pedrono says.

Then there are other brands that will land in the category, including Vanwall with the Vandervell LMH built by ByKolles. We await news from McLaren, with Zak Brown who has long expressed favorable opinions of a possible landing of the English company in the world of endurance with new generation prototypes.

DeTomaso has also recently presented a new car, the P900, which is rumored to be the basis for a racing prototype version. Of the existing LMHs, Toyota and Glickenhaus remain the only ones to have already competed in the category, and the American team has put one of its 007 LMHs up for sale to a potential customer team.

Ferrari, on the other hand, will debut with its 499P in 2023, but for the moment there has been no talk of customer teams for this vehicle in the short term. Finally there is Michelotto’s Isotta Fraschini, which should be presented in the first months of 2023.