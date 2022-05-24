Patrick Pouyanné will be the one to kick off the 24h of Le Mans, the third round of the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The Automobile Club De l’Ouest has chosen the CEO of TotalEnergies to fly the French flag which will officially start the 90th edition of the race on the Circuit de la Sarthe at 16.00 on Saturday 11 June.

In fact, Pouyanné represents the oil company that supplies fuel to the series, starting this year with the 100% renewable Excellium Racing 100, underlining the organizers’ commitment to sustainability.

“It is an honor to be a Starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As a partner of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, TotalEnergies is proud to supply 100% renewable fuel for the first time in the history of this race,” comments Pouyanné.

“It is our contribution to the ACO’s commitment to sustainable development. It is also in line with our strategy to help customers and partners discuss change. Biofuels will undoubtedly help reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector. “.

“The toughest endurance car race in the world continues to be a proving ground and showcase for automotive innovation. I feel privileged to be attending the starting ceremony and would like to thank the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and all volunteers who with their passion give life to this magnificent event “.

In addition, the Grand Marshall of the 24h will be covered by Gérard Larrousse, winner of Le Mans twice. The ex-driver of Matra will get in the car in front of everyone in the round just before the start.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as Grand Marshall, the 24 Hours of Le Mans has marked my whole life and thanks to the ACO I will be at the center of the event,” says Larrousse.

“I can’t wait to open a race that will probably be exceptional, given the richness and quality of the grid.”

Finally Jim France was awarded the “Spirit of Le Mans 2022” award, given to those who embody the values ​​of endurance and competition.

This is also a decision resulting from the renewal that FIA WEC and ACO have made with the agreement signed together with IMSA to combine the regulations of the new LMH and LMDh prototypes, so the trophy ended up in the hands of the IMSA and NASCAR President for this very reason. .

“I am proud of the relationship we have built with the ACO over the past decade. IMSA and ACO are the custodians of professional endurance racing around the world and together we have developed a platform for an incredible and bright future.” , are the words of France.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen by my dear friend Pierre Fillon and the Board of Directors of the ACO to receive the prestigious” Spirit of Le Mans “Trophy this year. To be part of this roll of honor is something that my family and I will keep forever “.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, commented: “I am honored to host Patrick Pouyanné, Gérard Larrousse and Jim France, and grateful for their contribution to this year’s event.”

“With a new fuel represented alongside a race winner and a historic collaboration, these three men embody the sense of innovation, history, winning attitude and team spirit that characterize the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

“This year we are particularly looking forward to welcoming the thousands of fans who will be able to enjoy the event without any numerical restrictions.”