Fresh from bittersweet second place at the Rallye Monte-Carlo, Sébastien Ogier will wear his full-face helmet this week to take the second test of his career at the wheel of the Toyota GR010 Hypercar.

The 8-time World Rally Champion will be behind the wheel of the car that won the WEC titles and the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 at the Aragon track, in Spain, 2 months after the first test at the wheel of the GR010 carried out in the rookie tests of Sakhir, held in Bahrain last November.

Ogier flew to Spain at the end of the Monte-Carlo Rally to take part in the 3-day Spanish test. Sébastien is one of seven Toyota drivers present at the test.

Present 5 of the official drivers who race in the WEC, together with Nyck de Vries. On the other hand, Kamui Kobayashi was absent. The new Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC team principal took part in the qualifying race at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Only initially absent also Mike Conway and José Maria Lopez, who like Kobayashi were occupied in the same IMSA event with the Action Express Racing Cadillac team. The two took the plane to fly to Spain and take part in the test.

It is important to point out that Ogier should not be considered a Toyota WEC driver, although he is present at the Aragon test. Toyota has announced that he will continue with his WEC project with two cars and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans he will do the same. There is no provision for the use of a third car for an additional crew.

Thanks to this test, Ogier will be able to increase his experience at the wheel of WEC Hypercar cars after having already tested the car last November in Sakhir and having already done several sessions at the Cologne simulator.

The goal of the 8-time WRC world champion is clearly to aim for the maximum, for the premier category. He is a competitive man and will certainly not be satisfied with playing a supporting role, although he is entering a completely new category for him. But he knows that he will have to take the right steps to try to get to his goal. This is why it is easy to think that he could be used in an LMP2 program, perhaps even in the European Le Mans Series.