The news had been in the air for several weeks now and today it was confirmed: Jota will be the new reference team for Cadillac Racing and together they will tackle the 2025 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After the separation from Chip Ganassi Racing, announced before the summer, the General Motors brand had to look for a new team to entrust its V-Series.R to, also counting on the fact that from next year the American LMDh will be two by regulation in the HYPERCAR class.

Jota immediately showed his potential in the category by fielding his own Porsche 963s, with which he is currently leading the standings reserved for private teams in the top class of the World Championship, ahead of AF Corse.

Next season it will make the jump directly to the official teams, with Cadillac therefore fielding two prototypes for the first time and Jota that will be able to count on the support of the main sponsor Hertz once again. The racing numbers will still be the #12 and #38 that currently mark the cars of the British team, while the drivers will be announced at a later time.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Cadillac is proud to compete against the best in the world in the FIA ​​WEC, including Hertz Team Jota,” said John Roth, Vice President, Global Cadillac.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hertz Team Jota next year, combining decades of racing and technical expertise to deliver continued success on the track and create new advocates for our brand around the world.”

Sam Hignett, Team Jota Founder and Director, added: “Jota has always sought to become a works team and now joining forces with Cadillac is the realisation of that goal.”

“Having raced against the Cadillac V-Series.R over the past two seasons, we have experienced its competitiveness and are truly honored to be entrusted with its entry-level racing program starting in 2025.”

“We are privileged to have achieved record-breaking successes in the FIA ​​WEC, particularly at Le Mans, and we look forward to continuing this success with Cadillac and Hertz.”