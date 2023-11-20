Toyota has formalized its driver lineup for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, with the only novelty of Nyck De Vries returning to the team, now as a starter.

As anticipated for some months now, the Dutchman returns to the team in which he had been test and reserve driver, this time to drive the GR010 Hybrid #7 together with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, taking the place of José María López, destined to pass in LMGT3 on the seat of the Lexus RC F prepared by Team Akkodis ASP.

“I’m excited to return to endurance, especially with TGR; I’ve always liked them and it’s a discipline that’s having an incredible moment. I’ve been part of the team in a different role for a few years, but I’ve never had the chance to compete , so it’s fantastic that the time has come and I want to thank the team for the continued support and trust they have placed in me,” comments De Vries.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the #7 with Mike and Kamui. They are both very talented drivers who have achieved a lot and I’m sure we will be a great team.”

Conway adds: “I can’t wait to start the new season, which should be even more intense and exciting. The feelings are mixed, to be honest, because I enjoyed six seasons of working with José and we had so many good moments together, many victories.”

“We have become more than teammates, but true friends and that is something that is very close to my heart. But I am happy to welcome Nyck in the #7 next season and can’t wait to drive with him. He’s a great driver and team player, so I’m sure we’ll work well together. I can’t wait to get started.”

There is no news, however, for the very confirmed crew of the Toyota #8 of the reigning Champions, Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley, who will therefore still share the wheel in defense of the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship.

“I’m extremely happy to be back in the WEC next season with TGR. We’ve been racing together since 2012, an incredibly long time for a driver with one team. It’s like a family to me and I feel privileged to be part of it. It’s great to be back at alongside Ryo and Brendon,” says Buemi.

“We won two championships together, as well as a win and a second place at Le Mans, so we had some special moments. I hope we can continue to go from strength to strength and succeed together. I can’t wait to go to Qatar and get started. season”.

Hartley echoes this: “It’s a great thrill to continue working with TGR in what should be a really tough and exciting season for Hypercars. I’m really proud to be part of this team and to drive alongside Sébastien and Ryo on the # 8, we’ve come a long way together as a crew over the past few years and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

“Of course, we will give our all to make a hat-trick of World Championships together and the most important one, Le Mans. With the arrival of new competitors in the WEC next season, the task is more difficult than ever, but we will give our all.”

Hirakawa comments: “I am excited to continue the challenge and delighted to continue with Sébastien and Brendon in the #8. This will be my third season in the team and with them, and so far it has been a truly special experience. We won the drivers’ championship for two years in a row and Le Mans in 2022, and I’m sure there will still be a lot to do. Next season will be even busier than ever, but I’m looking forward to fighting to defend our title and aiming for victory at Le Mans”.

Finally, as regards the WEC Challenge program dedicated to young people, Ritomo Miyata will be the reserve driver of the Hypercar team, and in the meantime he will continue to grow by racing in FIA Formula 2 and ELMS.

“First of all, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Morizo ​​and all TGR employees for giving me the opportunity to drive in FIA F2 and ELMS. I have been selected as a training driver for the WEC Challenge program starting in 2023, which gave me more opportunities to travel to Europe with the team and participate in hypercar simulator tests with the TGR-E”, are the Japanese’s words.

“Everyone has supported my desire to be active all over the world. In this sense, I want to live up to everyone’s expectations and this makes me feel once again that I want to continue working with a sense of gratitude. I am also very honored to have been chosen as a reserve driver for the WEC team. I am thrilled with the opportunity I have been given.”

“I would like to thank Morizo, president Sato and all the TGR employees for giving me this opportunity, as well as all the members of the European team. I want to prepare myself as best I can to be able to give my contribution to the team when and how I am asked to race” .

Kobayashi is also happy, confirmed as Team Principal: “Things are constantly evolving in motorsport and the same goes for driver line-ups. On the #7, Mike, José and I have driven together since 2017, a really long period in any category We have experienced fantastic, but also difficult times together, particularly in Le Mans. I would like to thank José for his enormous contribution, as a driver and as a teammate. He will always be part of our family.”

“At the same time, it’s exciting to welcome Nyck back to the team as part of the #7 crew. We know from him as our test and reserve driver, as well as having competed in other races, how fast and consistent he is. Next season we will once again have a top-class driver line-up in both cars, and this will be important when we face even more rivals in Hypercar. I am sure that over the course of the winter our team will strengthen, ready to take on a new challenge “.

Kazuki Nakajima, Vice President of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe, comments: “As the WEC Challenge program has been selecting driver training since last year and planning Miyata’s activities for 2024, I am happy that these opportunities for F2 and ELMS were made possible, and I would like to thank everyone involved. In particular, his participation in F2 was made possible by Morizo’s encouragement and support of Hirakawa’s opportunity to become a reserve driver for McLaren, as well as by the results obtained by Miyata in 2023.”

“This is a great opportunity for Ritomo to gain experience in both single-seater and endurance racing and many other possibilities will open up for him, depending on how hard he works. I am very happy with what the program will do in 2024 and I am very busy; we must ensure that this program opens up various opportunities.”

“I want to create a system that allows more experienced pilots to give guidance to younger ones, just like José will do in the WEC in LMGT3. I would also like this program to become a collaboration between various bases to create an environment where not only Japanese pilots, but many others can also put themselves to the test.”