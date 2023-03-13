NorthWest AMR has chosen Axcil Jefferies to complete the crew of its Aston Martin as it takes part in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The team captained by Paul Dalla Lana was the only one still with a box to fill in the entry list and after the Prologue held over the weekend the decision fell on the 28-year-old from Zimbabwe, who fought for his place in the tests with Thomas Merrill.

Jefferies, who grew up in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and then moved on to GT racing between GT World Challenge, IMSA and other series, will share the wheel of the Vantage #98 with Dalla Lana and the official Nicki Thiim in the LMGTE AM Class.

“I am honored and proud to announce that I will be racing with NorthWest AMR in the World Endurance Championship aboard the Aston Martin GTE together with Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim – says Jefferies – I still can’t believe I will be doing Le Mans this year”.