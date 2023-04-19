There is a very hot topic on the agenda in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which has already been causing discussion for some weeks: the ban on the use of tire pre-heating systems.

High temperatures in the moods of insiders who are the exact counterpart of what Michelin and Goodyear tires now have when they are mounted on cars entered in the Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM Classes.

The WEC anticipated the elimination of tire warmers (something that is now being evaluated in F1) and ovens to limit the environmental impact in terms of energy consumption and pollution. All very right, for heaven’s sake, but up to a certain point because if on paper the good intentions of the FIA ​​and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest are shared, in practice the novelty has brought about many problems and damage.

Just think of the accident suffered by James Calado at Sebring, who ended up in a wall with the 499P coming out of the pits, but also of the many dangerous situations that arise when, for example, a driver finds himself in the middle of the track with a less experienced colleague intent on proceeding swaying to bring the tires up to temperature, perhaps arriving at braking errors or ending up in a spin, unable to manage traction when accelerating.

In Portimão all the competitors faced the second challenge of the 2023 season and there were still some twists and turns coming out of the pits, especially among the LMGTE AMs, while the traffic after the stops is certainly a difficult aspect to manage for those at the steering wheel of the most performing cars.

Michelin tyres Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, warming up the tires seemed very difficult right from Free Practice. We struggled a lot on Friday morning even though it wasn’t so cold because the track temperature was 19°C at the start. But the first lap was like skating on ice. so every lap out of the pits we suffered,” said Mike Conway, Toyota standard bearer and engaged in the Hypercar class.

“And then, depending on the tire you choose, it can be easier or harder, which can always make a big difference in terms of race strategies. It depends if you change drivers, if you change four tires or just two, if you you stop one lap earlier or one later than the others. And then there’s also the aspect of when you don’t change the tyres, you have to be good at warming them up on the opening lap and then handing the wheel to your partner”.

“In the Algarve, let’s say the speed in turn 1 is still enormous and with cold tires it’s as if you were walking on tiptoe, so the difference is enormous. To have warm tires you needed at least a couple of laps, the peak he was maybe third or fourth. That involves a lot of different choices that can make you win the race or not.”

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Paul Foster

In the same category as the Englishman there is also Alex Lynn, who speaking to Motorsport.com goes into more detail on the compounds supplied by Michelin.

“Warming them up is a difficult aspect, but it seems that everyone is improving. It certainly depends on the compound, the softs are always easier to manage, while with the mediums it’s more complicated; that’s why sometimes it’s difficult to race with the medium compound, because you he really loses a lot of time on the out lap”, highlights the Cadillac Racing guy.

“It’s those few tenths lost in a stint that aren’t worth setting up the average. But it’s just one of the many variables. For Le Mans, I assume that the two soft compounds will be adopted, at which point I’d say it shouldn’t be a problem. It’s the medium compound that I think is the most difficult to get working”.

Lynn then tried to approach the question of AM driver lapping philosophically: “I think it’s up to us all to live with each other and share the track. The problem is that when we’re all under pressure to get a result, then tension begins to arise between the Classes”.

“Basically, we shouldn’t bother each other, but in the race, the risk increases when we’re under pressure to get to a placement and sometimes decisions are made that are a bit too borderline. But in the end, it’s our responsibility in the car not to cause any collisions and this no matter what category you’re in.”

Goodyear tires Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In LMGTE AM there are also experienced pilots who know well every single aspect of this hard work. This is the case of Nicky Catsburg, who when asked by Motorsport.com pointed his finger at the decision, admitting a certain fear in view of the 24h of Le Mans, where the conditions will undoubtedly be difficult.

“It’s certainly a complicated situation, we’ll probably encounter the greatest difficulties at Le Mans, because it will be colder at night and we’ll have few corners after leaving the pits to try and warm up the tyres. Immediately after ‘Tertre Rouge’ we’ll have two very long straights where the temperatures will drop again and at the braking point for ‘Mulsanne’ I think we will easily see lockups and maybe someone ending up out”, explains the Dutchman from Corvette Racing.

“At Le Mans, I think dangerous situations will really arise for the first time, even more so if it’s cold. We’ll see people zig-zag on the straights as cars arrive with already warm tires and with higher speeds. I think after that race We will talk about it again. My solution is very simple, it would be enough to put the electric blankets back on, which in the end do not create large energy consumption if we look at the general picture”.

“For me, this choice doesn’t make much sense, people with cold tires end up off the track and crash causing damage; producing spare parts costs money and creates consumption and pollution at the same time. Unfortunately, it doesn’t depend on me, I have to accept these choices although I hope they can somehow change them for the future”.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi found himself struggling with this important innovation on the 499P, he who comes from Formula 1 where the tires are still warmed up, albeit at lower temperatures than in the past.

“I find this thing really dangerous and we have to be careful when we remove the limiter when leaving the pits. There is no grip and these cars go very fast in corners, you risk a lot. Sebring hadn’t gone too badly, but probably because the asphalt was different and hotter”, declares the Ferrari driver.

“Luckily we haven’t seen any big crashes, but we need to work a lot with the gears, paying close attention to the downshifts. In Spa-Francorchamps we will have Eau Rouge and Raidillon as the first corners, which are very fast. For me it’s new and I’m trying to adapt to it, I always hope that things go well, but it’s a very difficult and very dangerous aspect to manage”.

“Solutions? I honestly don’t know, we’ll go to Spa without knowing exactly what conditions we’ll find ourselves in front of. Even if it’s the end of April, we could find it as hot as even having only 5-6 degrees. Which would really put us in difficulty. For now it’s gone All good, but we’ll see in the future.”

#35 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 – Gibson: André Negrão, Memo Rojas, Oliver Caldwell Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Not just pilots though. The trouble of managing a car with cold tires is also the task of technicians and engineers, who have to set particular parameters, set-ups and provide all kinds of indications to those who get into the car to put them in a position to run safely.

Here’s what Ferrari GT & Sports Cars Race & Testing Manager Giuliano Salvi, who has been dealing with this task since the development tests of the 499P LMH that began last July, told Motorsport.com.

“We worked a lot on it, from July to October 2022 the tests carried out played a functional role in making all the systems that come from different realities work, such as the electric motor on the front axle and much more. From November to January we worked hard to do to have a racing car, so we found ourselves without tire warmers in the middle of winter!” says Salvi.

“At first the riders were scared and we had to find the right set-up to manage it. We developed strategies and procedures which, all in all, went well at Sebring because it was hotter and because the track design was particular”.

“It changes a lot depending on the energy you use immediately out of the pits. The straights are a problem because the tire gets cold. With set-up and strategies, something can be done to remedy the problem”.

“It’s clear that if you look at the steering wheel and what the drivers do, it’s all very similar to the warm-up and preparation lap they did in F1, where we had developed certain approaches to compensate for the lowering of the temperature of the electric blankets. Here it’s clear that the difficulty is much more drastic and complicated, and it is an aspect on which we have worked really hard”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

His colleague Battistino Pregliasco, Team Manager of Ferrari AF Corse also agrees: “The lack of tyrewarmers is a problem for everyone. I believe that at these levels, despite the battle to defend global protection, there is the risk of having problems with low temperatures”.

“It can be dangerous, also because there are enormous variations in strategic conditions throughout the race. This is a problem not only between manufacturers of the same classes, but also with the other categories. I’m thinking of lapping, with AM drivers it’s dangerous. we saw some of them struggling when they got back on track with cold tires in Free Practice”.

In short, not only the approaching summer or global warming are causing temperatures to rise, but also some decisions taken by those who have to manage a world championship while meeting the inevitable obligations of not having a negative environmental impact. But as we have seen, the (thermo) blanket is short and it will be necessary to sit down at a table to understand what a solution could be that satisfies everyone and does not jeopardize the safety of those who go to the track to put on a show.

Additional information by Francesco Corghi