Ritomo Miyata will make his FIA World Endurance Championship debut at the Fuji 6h.

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing youth program driver will start the home race in the Ferrari of Kessel Racing-Car Guy in place of Daniel Serra, who has been experiencing difficulties traveling to Japan.

With the Brazilian of Ferrari Competizioni GT, the choice of team leader and driver, Takeshi Kimura, fell to Miyata, who has experience in Super Formula and Super GT, and has been looking for a solution together with Toyota to reach the top endurance series for some time in view of his possible landing on the Japanese Hypercar.

In the meantime, the Japanese boy will be able to better understand the series by racing firsthand on the 488 #57 together with Kimura himself and Scott Huffaker.

Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“Last night we received a phone call informing us that our starting driver, Daniel Serra, was unable to come to Japan for various reasons, so we had to find a replacement at short notice,” the statement read. team.

“Finding a professional for the GTE class, where the fastest GT drivers in the world compete, is not an easy task. A driver who knows Fuji Speedway, who is part of the fastest class, who can immediately adapt to the Ferrari 488 GTE and who, with great commitment, is a young man who will be active in the World Cup in the future”.

“Consequently, we thought of Ritomo, who drives in the GT500 class in Super GT, is currently the lead driver in Super Formula and who was present at the 24h of Le Mans this year.”

“We immediately contacted Toyota’s top management, who helped us a lot in the WEC, who understood the situation and responded quickly to our request, accepting with a smile to let Ritomo race regardless of the fact that we have another car” .

“With him we have one of the fastest riders in Japan and this weekend’s WEC race promises to be even more intense. It will be a real battle.”