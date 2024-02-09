The United Autosports team is slowly taking shape, having signed Nicolas Pino for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

For the debut in the LMGT3 Class, the English team and McLaren Automotive have chosen to focus on the 19-year-old Chilean, one of the most interesting prospects who has been emerging particularly in IMSA and ELMS in recent years.

Pino raced well with the LMP3 and LMP2 prototypes, and now he has the great opportunity to land in the top endurance series aboard the #95 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, sharing the wheel with Marino Sato, plus another competitor yet to be announced.

“When I was eight years old and started racing go-karts, I dreamed of one day being part of the best teams and championships in the world – says the young South American – It's fantastic to join McLaren Automotive in this new era of GT in the WEC and I am grateful to United Autosports for giving me this opportunity.”

“It's another step in my growth as a driver, learning from the best. I hope it has a big impact in Latin America and Chile! This will be my GT debut and a busy year with IMSA, WEC and ELMS, but I don't see I'm looking forward to working alongside Marino.”

Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports, adds: “Nico has already proven himself to be a great addition to the team in IMSA, so it's fantastic to reveal his name as part of our WEC season with McLaren Automotive.”

“He is a fast and versatile driver who has had success in the world's biggest endurance races. I can't wait to see him take on the challenge in LMGT3.”

Now United's list is missing two drivers, one for the #59 where James Cottingham and Grégoire Saucy are already in the car, and the other to support the aforementioned Pino/Sato duo.

Among other things, the British team is the last to have to complete its roster of 37 participants for the 2024 WEC season, which will start on March 2 in Lusail with the 1812 km of Qatar.