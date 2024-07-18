After weeks spent at the center of the market in two categories, the time has come for announcements for Nico Mueller. If on Tuesday it was announced that he will leave the ABT team in Formula E, on Thursday it was confirmed that the Swiss driver will also leave Peugeot at the end of the Endurance championship season.

Muller had been an integral part of Peugeot’s hypercar project since leaving Audi at the end of 2022, following the German carmaker’s decision to end its already-developed LMDh programme to focus exclusively on Formula 1.

After leaving Audi, the Swiss driver made his debut on the Peugeot 9X8 in the last round of the 2022 WEC in Bahrain, albeit as a replacement for James Rossiter, who in turn had taken the place of Kevin Magnussen, who in the meantime had returned to Formula 1 with Haas. After that first contact, Mueller joined the team officially in 2023 in the crew formed with Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

However, he moved to the sister #93 car alongside Jean-Eric Vergne and Mikkel Jensen in 2024, where he almost scored a podium finish in the opening race in Qatar, before the car ran out of fuel minutes from the end. In effect, his 2022 debut fourth place in Bahrain remains his best WEC result for the French marque.

“It’s been a fantastic race for Nico Mueller and it’s not over yet,” Peugeot announced on its social media channels, noting that the 8 Hours of Bahrain in early November will be his last race with the French brand.

“But at the end of the season, our favorite Swiss driver will leave Team Peugeot TotalEnergies to write a new chapter in his journey. Thank you Nico for the work done!”.

The news of his separation from Peugeot at the end of the WEC championship follows another announcement on Tuesday, namely that of his farewell to the ABT team in Formula E after the final ePrix in London, which will take place this weekend. It is in this light that Mueller’s decision to bid farewell to Peugeot in the WEC must be read.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne, #93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne and Malthe Jakobsen, Peugeot Photo by: Peugeot Sport

It is no secret that Mueller had tested with the Porsche Formula E team before the race in Misano, with the German team currently looking for a possible replacement to join Pascal Wehrlein from 2025, given the disappointing performances of Antonio Felix da Costa. However, right from the Italian stage, the Portuguese seems to have rekindled the spark, so much so that he has scored 4 victories in the last 5 events, convincing the German brand to renew its trust in him for at least another year.

Porsche’s interest in Mueller has remained alive after his excellent season in Formula E and, if he is not with the factory team, it is very likely that in 2025 the Swiss will join Andretti, a customer team of the Stuttgart brand. For Mueller, Andretti could represent a great option to open the doors to the Porsche factory team in FE in 2025, especially if the contract of one of the two factory drivers is not renewed at the end of next season.

The farewell to the WEC championship also fits into this perspective, because both Porsche and Andretti are very selective about double commitments, so much so that da Costa himself was pushed to abandon the Endurance championship to focus exclusively on Formula E. Andretti herself had also suggested that the objective was to secure a driver who would not take part in two championships: for this reason Norman Nato was initially chosen (before he signed with Porsche in the WEC), but the Frenchman was not entirely convincing, leaving room for another name.

As for Peugeot’s moves, the French brand has the option of promoting reserve driver Malthe Jakobsen, who has already tested the 9X8 on several occasions, including competing in the European Le Mans Series championship. The alternative would be to promote a youngster from the Stellantis Academy, such as Nico Pino: the Chilean has already taken part in a private test program with a Gen 2 Formula E car and, later in the year, is expected to test the Peugeot 9X8.