Toyota takes Pole Position for the 6h of Monza, the fifth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which saw contenders fight on the edge of the hundredths for the supremacy under the beautiful sun that illuminates and warms up the Brianza track, lost by assault from the public since this morning.

Kamui Kobayashi gave the Japanese the lead by making fun of Antonio Fuoco’s Ferrari among the Hypercars, while in the LMP2 Class the indestructible Robert Kubica stands out at the wheel of the WRT Oreca, with Sarah Bovy authoring another super performance among the LMGTE AMs.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Alessio Morgese

HYPERCAR: Koba mocks Fire

The Hypercar Class was hard fought with Kamui Kobayashi taking Pole Position at the wheel of the #7 Toyota.

The Japanese took the lead around mid-session with a time of 1’35″358, overtaking the Ferrari #50 of Antonio Fuoco by just 0″017.

Very close to them also Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota, author of the third time, while applause goes to Jean-Eric Vergne, able to give the second row to the #93 Peugeot 9X8 with only 0″304 behind the leader.

The #2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn is also in the Top5, just a few cents behind the aforementioned Frenchman, while the Ferrari #51 of Antonio Giovinazzi does not go beyond the sixth time, which among other things was stopped along the pit lane; the 499P was pushed back into the AF Corse pits and restarted shortly after, but without being able to be the protagonist like its sister car.

The Peugeot #94 of Gustavo Menezes instead gets the seventh place, behind the Porsche #5 of Frédéric Makowiecky (Team Penske), #38 of Yifei Ye (Jota) and #6 of Kévin Estre (Team Penske), all among the 0″6 and the second margin from the leader.

The ranking outside the Top10 is completed by the Glickenhaus driven by Olivier Pla, the Porsche #99 by Harry Tincknell (Proton Competition) and the Vanwall by Esteban Guerrieri.

LMP2: Kubica puts everyone in line

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Paul Belletti

In Class LMP2 a great Robert Kubica puts everyone in line giving the Pole Position to the WRT Team. Greatly applauded at the end of the session, having got off the Oreca #41, the Pole celebrates the 1’39″354 which allows him to precede Pietro Fittipaldi’s Jota #28 by 0″353 and United Autosports #22 by 0″436 in the hands of Phil Hanson.

Top5 half a second behind for Gabriel Aubry in the #10 Vector Sport and Albert Costa at the wheel of the #34 Inter Europol Competition, followed by Ferdinand Habsburg in the #31 WRT and Dorian Pin in the Prema Racing Oreca #63 she had also been at the top for a few moments.

Olli Caldwell’s Alpine #35 gets the eighth time ahead of his teammate Charles Milesi armed with the #36, Andrea Caldarelli’s Prema #9 and Giedo Van Der Garde’s United Autosports #23 complete the category classification enclosed in 1″.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

LMGTE AM: impregnable Sarah Bovy

The 15′ of the LMGTE AM Class were interrupted in the middle of the session due to an off track by Efrin Castro at the ‘Ascari’, without consequences for the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO, but with the operators forced to intervene to clean up the ‘asphalt from the gravel present, among other things the cause of another spin by Michael Wainwright.

At the restart, he immediately hunts for the best time trying to get the tires up to temperature as soon as possible and in the end it is Sarah Bovy who puts everyone in line with the #85 Porsche in 1’47″632.

The Iron Dames driver slips almost half a second ahead of Ahmad Al Harty armed with the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage #25, while an excellent Christian Ried in the last assault puts the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche #77 in third place mocking the Ferrari #83 of Luis Pérez Companc, in the end the best of the 488 even if 0″589 from the record.

Wainwright finishes in the Top5 at the wheel of the #86 GR Racing Porsche, protagonist of another spin again at the ‘Ascari’ and this time due to his mistake, while the classification leader Ben Keating doesn’t go beyond the sixth time with the #33 Corvette.

The #54 and #21 AF Corse Ferraris finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively with Thomas Flohr and Julien Piguet, followed by the #57 Kessel Racing 488 driven by Takeshi Kimura.

Further away and over 1″5 behind we have the Porsche of Castro (along the ‘Parabolica’ on the last lap), the Aston Martin #777 of Satoshi Hoshino (D’Station Racing-TF Sport) and the Porsche #60 of Claudio Schiavoni (Iron Lynx), remained 2″251 from the record.

The departure of the 6h of Monza is scheduled for 12.30 on Sunday.