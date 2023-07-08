Last session of Free Practice in Monza, where the drivers of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship carried out the final preparations in view of qualifying to define the starting grid of the 6h of Monza, scheduled at 14.40 on a day with some cloud to obscure the beautiful warm sun from time to time, while the paddock has already come alive since the early hours of the morning.

At the end of the 60 minutes available, the Peugeots appeared, occupying the top positions in the Hypercar class right from the start.

The #93 takes the lead in 1’35″878, also running a risk in the final stages when Mikkel Jensen had a misunderstanding with Alessio Picariello’s Porsche when he collided, while the #94 9X8 finishes third, 0″227 behind its little sister.

Among the French we find the Ferrari #50 at 0″045 from the top, with the #51 instead finishing in fourth place ahead of the Cadillac #2 and the private Porsche of Jota #38 and Proton Competition #99.

The two Toyotas were only eighth and eleventh, respectively at 1″5 and 1″9, interspersed with the Porsche #5 managed by Team Penske – on which the hybrid system was changed after the problems encountered in yesterday’s FP1 – and by Glickenhaus.

Rear lights are the Vanwall and Porsche #6 with wider gaps.

In the LMP2 Class, times are very tight as always given that the 11 Orecas entered are within 1″. The best is the #28 of Jota in 1’39″621, who detaches the #10 of Vector Sport by a couple of tenths and the Alpine #36.

The #41 of the WRT Team and the #35 Alpine climb to the Top5, preceding the United Autosports #22 and #23, eighth the Inter Europol Competition #34, the Prema #9 and #63 finish at the bottom of the lot divided by the #31 by WRT.

In the LMGTE AM class, the best Porsche was led by the #56 of Project 1-AO in 1’46″762, a couple of tenths better than the #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing.

Third and fourth position for the 911 RSR-19s prepared by Iron Lynx #60 and GR Racing #86, the AF Corse #54 and #83 Ferraris chase in fifth and sixth place with half a second behind.

The Iron Dames put their #85 Porsche in the wake of the aforementioned 488s and ahead of the #57 of Kessel Racing, Aston Martin in the Top10 with the #25 of ORT by TF Sport together with the Corvette, delayed by 1″2 from the record.

The Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing-TF Sport and the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse remain last.