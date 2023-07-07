Toyota responds to Ferrari at the end of Free Practice 2 of the 6h of Monza, the fifth round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, held again under a beautiful, warm sun.

The public stormed the paddocks and grandstands throughout the day and after the first session in the morning led by the 499P, now it is the GR010 Hybrid that takes the satisfaction of the record.

While not knowing the strategies linked to the quantities of fuel on board and the tire compounds used by the various teams, several of them took advantage of the weather conditions to also understand how the cars behave on long runs, given that the last two hours of the Sunday they will presumably end with the same temperatures.

For what the timing results on the flying lap may be worth, the Toyota #7 significantly lowers the time set by Alessandro Pier Guidi in the morning and with Kamui Kobayashi stops the clock at 1’36″363, while the sister car #8 is third at 0″323.

Among the Japanese we find Ferrari #50 just 0″170 behind the leader, Cadillac #2 is fourth, just a few cents behind Toyota #8.

Top5 for Porsche with the #5 of Team Penske, followed by the private #99 of Proton Competition; unfortunately, however, Gimmi Bruni was knocked out at the Prima Variante after only 22 laps and the 963 LMDh in WeatherTech livery finished the work prematurely, also causing a long Full Course Yellow.

The 499P #51 this time finished in seventh place 0″8 behind the record, putting the two Peugeots behind it, including Jota’s Porsche #38 in ninth position.

Glickenhaus, Porsche #6 and Vanwall complete the standings with heavier gaps, especially the Vandervell 680 which only put together 13 laps.

Among the LMP2s, Team WRT confirms the excellent form of its Orecas: the #41 is still first in 1’39″955, the #31 finishes third just a couple of tenths ahead of the #34 of Inter Europol Competition.

In Top5, where the 07-Gibson are in the space of half a second, we also have the United Autosports #22 and the Prema #63, with the two Alpines behind them divided by Vector Sport #10.

The trio of Porsches was recorded in the LMGTE AM Class led by the #60 of Iron Lynx, which in 1’46″973 beat the #86 of GR Racing and the #56 of Project 1-AO by a handful of tenths.

The AF Corse Ferrari 488 #54 that had dominated in FP1 drops to fourth place, behind which we find the Porsche #777 of Dempsey-Proton Racing and Iron Dames #85, in addition to the 488 of AF Corse #21 and #83.

The Corvette is only tenth for now, the Aston Martins #25 of ORT by TF Sport and #777 of D’Station Racing/TF Sport are still suffering, at the bottom of the rankings with over 1″6 behind.

Activities continue on Saturday with Free Practice 3 (60′ long) at 10.45am and Qualifying starting at 2.40pm.