Ferrari immediately delighted its fans by standing out at the end of Free Practice 1 of the 6h of Monza, the fifth round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

From the early hours of the morning the public began to arrive at the sunny and very hot track in the Brianza area, where Alessandro Pier Guidi put his 499P #51 in front of everyone shortly after half-way through the session with a time of 1’37″533, preceding by just 0″003 the Porsche 963 #38 owned by Jota and by almost 3 tenths the official #5 of Team Penske, which hadn’t started very well, stopping for a technical problem in Prima Variante after just one lap, only to then be able to restart.

The Toyotas, on the other hand, obtained the fourth and sixth times with the #7 and the #8 and putting together a few more laps than the others, as well as Glickenhaus which is in the Top5, all within less than half a second of the lead.

The Ferrari #50 is sixth just 0″5 clear from its sister, with the Porsche #6, the Cadillac #2 and the pair of Peugeots behind it, while the Vanwall finishes as the rear light of the Hypercar Class with a gap of 1″5 and remaining in the pits for several minutes, together with the brand new Porsche #99 of Proton Competition, with Christian Ried’s team intent on tackling the weekend as a real test, having not had the opportunity to do it sooner.

Among the LMP2 there is a double for Team WRT: Oreca #41 is first in 1’40″356, trimming a couple of tenths off her sister #31, followed by Inter Europol’s #34. Side note, the Polish team is still awaiting the official announcement of the success centered at Le Mans, after some pieces of the 07-Gibson had been examined in the scrutineering.

Alpine takes fourth place in the #36, trailing the #10 Vector Sport and the #22 United Autosports. The Premas stop in eighth and ninth place around a second margin from the leader, preceded by the Alpine #35 and followed by Jota #28 and United Autosports #23.

In the LMGTE AM Class, the AF Corse Ferrari 488 #54 set the pace in 1’47″538, setting the Porsches driven by Iron Lynx #60, GR Racing #86. Dempsey Proton Racing #77 and Project 1-AO #56 between i 0″107 and 0″681 delay.

The Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing finished in sixth place in its category, the Porsche #85 of the Iron Dames seventh with the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse and the Corvette #33 in its wake.

The Top10 is completed by the AF Corse Ferrari #83 in Richard Mille livery, a new color scheme also for the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin #26 which is eleventh at 1″5 and ahead of the D’Station Racing/TF Sport Vantage #777 .

Free Practice 2 is scheduled at 16.40, always lasting 90′.

FIA WEC – Monza: Practice 1