There is a great unity of intent, concentration and collaboration in Lamborghini Squadra Corse together with Iron Lynx and Prema Engineering in trying to make the SC63 LMDh grow as best as possible, the hybrid prototype that we will see at work in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship from 2024 and in IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The 2023 World Finals have just concluded in Vallelunga with record figures and the over 10,000 present were able to admire the brand new Toro car on display inside the first open garage in the paddock.

This was a 1:1 model because in the meantime the track tests continue – the next one will be in the United States shortly – and in the meantime the names of Daniil Kvyat and Andrea Caldarelli have been made official as first drivers for WEC and IMSA, respectively.

The work behind the scenes is immense and Motorsport.com was able to talk about it with the Chied Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr, who in this exclusive interview describes the reasons for certain choices and how the operations are progressing.

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Chief Technical Officer

Rouven, first of all tell us about yourself: how did you arrive at Lamborghini and what does your role consist of?

“I took on this role a year and a half ago, but in reality I had worked at Lamborghini from 2017 to 2018, so I already knew the environment. It’s a family and it’s as if I’ve come home, big changes have been made and Today we have a huge challenge to face, in one of the most beautiful moments for this environment.”

Do you like going to the track?

“Certainly, since I was a boy I have always liked motorsport, so I will try to always be present on the circuit, not only for the races but also for the tests. I am alongside Giorgio Sanna, our head of Motorsport, and I also want I will be part of this adventure.”

Here in Vallelunga we saw many cars on the track, but there are also some to admire outside: one is the new Huracan STO 10th Anniversario, which takes up the colors of the LMDh…

“We are really proud to have reached this milestone, even though the history of Lamborghini Squadra Corse began just 10 years ago. We wanted to celebrate it in the best possible way and the Huracan STO was the perfect base in our panorama of road cars, from which it was derived the GT3 which helped us a lot in the development of the model.”

Why was the Huracan chosen?

“We didn’t want to create a new model to celebrate the anniversary, but to use something we already had. I think the livery is wonderful, taking up that of the SC63 LMDh, but we added other things such as new suspensions and tyres, and improved the aerodynamics, which from the point of view of the driving experience it took us a step forward compared to the performance of the STO”.

Photo by: Francesco Corghi Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10th Anniversary

Speaking of the LMDh, why did you choose this prototype model?

“It was clear from the start that the LMDh was the most suitable choice for us. First because we wanted to compete in both the IMSA and the FIA ​​WEC, then because the United States is the most important market for Lamborghini Automobili, in addition obviously to Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. This platform allows us to compete in both championships, therefore covering several countries. Furthermore, we are convinced that by merging the regulations, those who manage the Balance of Performance of LMDh and LMH will ensure that there is balance between everyone”.

It’s mid-November, where are you at with the SC63 project?

“The times are tight and demanding, but we managed to recover what we lost after the Paul Ricard accident and all in all we are also ahead of the original plan, because things have progressed well, putting together many km with good feedback in terms of performance and impressions from the riders. We are on the right path, but there is still a lot to do. Endurance requires flexibility and being able to react quickly, but at the moment we are in very good shape.”

Lamborghini is working with Iron Lynx and Prema Engineering, how is the integration with these two companies going?

“We are very happy, it is not easy to find partners who have the same mentality, passion and vision as you in trying to achieve an objective. We have chosen the right people, we are very united and with a mission to complete. We remember that Lamborghini has never been able to compete at this level before, so we have to learn one step at a time.”

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

You opted for the Ligier frame, how did you work to best integrate each component according to your needs?

“It was a real collaboration, we discussed everything together to find a solution and we are very happy because in motorsport it is always a team game, regardless of having the most money or the best person. The priority is always keep the group united and work together.”

For now you are the only brand to have chosen this frame, are there advantages and disadvantages?

“We wanted a supplier who understood how we work and would help strengthen the collaboration between the parties. We are a small company, so it is definitely an advantage and helpful for both of us.”

You have fitted a 3.8 liter turbo V8 engine, can you describe it to us?

“Here too, at the beginning of the project, many evaluations were made considering that there is a power delivery limit, so we tried to understand which configuration would best match this rule. Once we opted for the V8 we started from scratch in designing and developing an engine specifically and exclusively for this vehicle, specific according to the regulations and focusing on the reliability that endurance requires”.

The first Shakedown of the SC63 took place in Vallelunga at the end of July, how and how much has the car changed in recent months?

“Right from the first outing we managed to do several laps without problems, which made us very happy because a huge amount of work had been done on the simulator beforehand. Clearly at the time we had the basic configuration; test after test we started working with the our partners on aerodynamics, set-up, suspension and so on, an optimization process that is practically continuous.”

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

What was the aspect that surprised you most about this project from the beginning?

“The first time I saw the finished car, still in carbon black, for me it was already really fantastic and it thrilled me because I understood that in the race I could immediately distinguish it well. And then when the car went down track for the first time, switching from the use of electric in the pit lane to the combustion engine; a beautiful sound.”

Instead, what is the aspect that has given you the most headaches so far?

“At the moment there isn’t one thing in particular that’s giving us trouble. Let’s remember that this racing car is very complex from the point of view of aerodynamic and mechanical set-ups, tire exploitation and hybrid components. The strategy behind all of this is linked to many opportunities and combinations between combustion and electric engines, details that are presenting us with demanding challenges. We need to know how to concentrate well without wasting time with certain details that may not be very relevant.”

You will do a car in the WEC and an IMSA, when will you introduce the crews?

“We are close to finalizing the agreement with the last two missing riders, we don’t have a set date, but I would say that the lineups will be announced by the end of the year.”

How many chassis will you have between the two championships?

“I don’t think we’ll make many, but I hope there’s no need! For now, two cars are ready, each will have a spare chassis, then we’ll see how the situation evolves during the season.”

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

We know you can’t talk about BoP, what is your prediction for the 2024 season when there will be more LMDh than LMH in the WEC?

“The BoP is always a topic of discussion in all the championships in which it is present, like in GT3 for example. In general, I don’t feel like complaining a priori, everyone has to do their homework, I’m sure and I believe that it will be there a balance between the two categories because with so many LMDhs the organizers will have the opportunity to understand their real potential. For us it will be the first year, so it will not be easy to find the right BoP, but it’s all a question of experience. And this year has already been accumulated, which will be useful for the next.”

The LMDhs were created with the intention of also being sold to customers, do you have any plans in this regard?

“Not at the moment, for now we want to concentrate as much as possible on our work because we are a small brand and also Squadra Corse, so let’s first try to do our things well with our partners. We don’t want to expand our commitments too much, wasting energy. Cercamente is a car for customers, but we’ll see how we fare later.”

Finally, what are your expectations for 2024?

“We are certainly very ambitious and we always race to win. If it happens, we will obviously be happy, but we also have to be realistic and understand the level of competition first, how our SC63 is doing with the BoP and everything else. Certainly the ambition is WIN”.