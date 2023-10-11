The Automobile Club de L’Ouest has in its plans the introduction of the category called Hydrogen Class in the WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans starting from 2026 and today another important step has been taken towards the realization of the project.

MissionH24 presented the new hydrogen prototype that replaces the H24, a car that did a demonstration lap at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans and which last year finished 4 races in the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

The car, presented in France this morning, is made with the intention of producing zero CO2 emissions starting from the chassis, up to the power unit (there is an electric motor) and all the other parts that compose it.

The new prototype unveiled today is equipped with a Symbio hydrogen cell system that uses next-generation multi-stack technology. The fuel cell is made up of plates and membranes in which an electrochemical reaction takes place producing electricity, heat and water.

The maximum net power delivered is equivalent to 300 kW. MissionH24 has estimated that the power of the new prototype will be 50% higher than the system used on the H24 used until now. The latest generation of hydrogen cell system offers high efficiency while having a significant impact on the volume and weight of the storage system.

MissionH24 prototype Photo by: ACO

The hydrogen tanks were made by Plastic Omnium and aim to be as light as possible, but also to increase safety. There are 2 tanks mounted on board the prototype and contain 7.8 kilograms (3.9 each) of hydrogen at 700 bar for a total weight of 100 kilograms. The autonomy objective guaranteed by the tanks during the race varies from 25 to 30 minutes.

The car will be able to fill up with hydrogen using infrastructures designed and built specifically for the Hydrogen Class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Design and construction are by TotalEnergies, which is working side by side with ACO to guarantee the best possible system for safety and performance.

Also interesting are the improvements on the electric motor that moves the rear wheels. Considering that it is larger than an MGU-K used in F1, the maximum weight will be 30 kilos, or 18 less than that supplied on the current H24. The maximum power will be 650 kW, or 872 horsepower.

MissionH24 prototype Photo by: ACO

The design of the chassis took into consideration the objective of making it lighter than the current one, but also more efficient from a cooling point of view, with a more high-performance car in mind. The final objective will be to make the car weigh 1300 kilograms compared to the 1450 of the current H24, i.e. 150 kilos less.

Lithium batteries will also be lighter. 80 kilos compared to 92 of those in use. The maximum power will be 400 kW and a large part of the energy recovery will have to come from braking.

MissionH24 has established and disclosed the next steps to be taken. In March next year the design of the car will be finalized and in June it will be time for the mock-up. In exactly one year, i.e. from October 2024, the power unit will be assembled and the first bench tests will begin. The assembly of the complete car will take place starting from January 2025 and the first tests on the track will be carried out.

Bassel Aslan, technical director of MissionH24, said: “Thanks to MissionH24, hydrogen technology has made a name for itself in the world of racing. Now the time has come to demonstrate that this technology can offer an alternative to fossil fuels with the same efficiency and zero CO2 emissions. For professionals, this car will be the true symbol of the future of motorsport in line with the energy transition.”

Pierre Fillon, president of the ACO, added: “After introducing hydrogen to the track, Mission H24 is now entering a new phase: bringing hydrogen into competitive racing. This new prototype clearly intends to rival other forms of energy present in the field. Hydrogen is safe, reliable and high-performance. The ambition is to provide the first zero-emission winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”