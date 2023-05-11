Mercedes-AMG is already working on the future in the GT department and the idea is to compete in the new LMGT3 class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, as well as in the European Le Mans Series.

FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, promoters of the series and of the 24h of Le Mans, will introduce the newborn category from 2024 to replace the GTEs, in their last season of life in the championships.

The world of GT3 is full of brands and recently it has already been said that a priority entry will be given to those who own a car in the Hypercar Class, therefore certainly brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Corvette (through Cadillac) and from next year also BMW and Lamborghini will be able to exploit a preferential channel, as will Toyota when its GT3 arrives in the future.

That said, other brands that don’t currently have a Hypercar or LMDh prototype won’t be snubbed anyway and Mercedes-AMG is confident it can have its chance with one of its flagship teams, as explained by the head of customer racing department, Stefan Wendl.

#88 Akkodis ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3: Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon Photo by: Luca Rossini

“We have teams interested, of course, because there are many customers who would like to participate in the WEC or Le Mans in the future – says Wendl speaking in a panel discussion with journalists, including Motorsport.com – We are in close contact with the organizers and we will see how it goes “.

“We go the way the customers want to go and look at all the support we can get. Of course, we have our own drivers, engineering support and maybe even spare parts support, as we are known worldwide for the help we give That’s our approach.”

“At the moment we are discussing all the options and when we have a clearer picture we will decide where to go, but our plan is to have cars in these championships. We will see what happens in the future.”

“At the moment it is a bit early to have answers, but we are very optimistic that we will also see the Mercedes-AMG brand on the starting grid.”