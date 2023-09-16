Gustavo Menezes will leave Peugeot Sport at the end of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

As often happens nowadays, social media was the best means chosen to communicate this news, made known by the American driver via Instagram with a short note published on Friday.

Menezes, who has been part of the Hypercar program since its inception and shares the wheel of the 9X8 #94 with Loïc Duval and Nico Müller, will therefore face his last commitment with the French team in November, on the occasion of the 8h of Bahrain.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Stoffel Vandoome Photo by: Andy Chan

“After three years living this adventure to the full, with ups and downs, Bahrain will be my last official race with Peugeot Sport in the FIA ​​WEC,” says Menezes.

“It was an absolute pleasure to create this project and so many wonderful memories that I will carry with me for a lifetime. But when one door closes, others open.”

“At the moment it is too early to share my plans for 2024 with you, but news will arrive shortly. In the meantime, I wish the team the best of luck.”

Peugeot made Stoffel Vandoorne debut in the #94 at Fuji as a replacement for the injured Müller, so the Belgian is the number one candidate as driver for next year, without forgetting that it recently hired the Dane Malthe Jacobsen, already involved in the test with the transalpine Hypercar.