Memo Rojas, 42, was one of the greatest Mexican representatives of world motorsport in the first decades of the 21st century and a standard-bearer for Escudería Telmex.

Born in Mexico City in August 1981, he distinguished himself above all in sportscar racing and in particular in the Grand-Am championship, a series in which he won four titles (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012), as well as 27 victories and 59 podiums between 2007 and 2013, always racing for Chip Ganassi Racing, one of the most important teams in American motorsport.

Among these victories are three successes at the 24 Hours of Daytona, making him the most successful Mexican in this traditional event, surpassing Pedro Rodriguez's two victories.

Rojas was also twice champion in the European Le Mans Series (2017 and 2019) and also stood out in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he last participated in the 2023 edition with Alpine.

“I have chosen to retire as a professional racing driver. After a 31-year career, multiple successes in world motorsport, six prototype championships, triumphing in Europe and North America, I have made the decision to stop in this sport that I love and enjoy so much “said Memo Rojas.

“It was a very difficult decision, not an easy one. After many months of reflection, but a time has come in my life where I think it's time to make way for the new generations, and time to give back a little to our I loved sport after all it has given me. Above all, the time has come to dedicate my energies to other aspects of my life that perhaps I have kept on hold for many years.”

“They were years of maximum commitment, of maximum sacrifice which I obviously don't regret at all. Each of these sacrifices was worth it because the satisfactions were much greater. With this news, rather than announcing my retirement, I want to thank all the people who supported me, all my family and the sponsors who were part of this long journey, the press.”

“It's not goodbye, but goodbye. I will continue to be involved in motorsport in other ways and hope to surprise you soon. I want to thank my sponsors Telmex, Telcel, Mecano, Banorte, Red Bull and Aeromexico Rewards,” concluded Rojas.

Memo Rojas' last race as a professional driver was the 8 Hours of Bahrain in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in early November with Team Alpine.