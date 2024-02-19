Now or never: this is what James Cottingham thought when the opportunity to enter the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with United Autosports presented itself.

He couldn't miss it and in 2024 he will make his debut in the LMGT3 Class aboard the McLaren #59 sharing the wheel with Nicolas Costa and Grégoire Saucy, two other novices in the series.

After a few years spent learning with GT3s and cars in various categories, the English veteran is now preparing for the big leap into the World Championship, for which he is more excited than scared.

“I have 20 years of historic racing behind me, in the last three years I started racing GT3s in British GT, also taking part in the 24h of Spa last year, not to mention other events”, he says immediately during the meeting with the journalists in which Motorsport.com took part.

“Since I was a child I dreamed of racing the 24h of Le Mans. There are many Bronze drivers like me, who are professionals with a job, but who dream of racing in a top-level championship.”

“So to have the opportunity to participate in the WEC and drive for a team like United Autosports is extraordinary, especially with a brand like McLaren; it's a dream come true. I didn't expect it to happen so soon, but the opportunity presented itself at the end of last year and I jumped at it.”

James Cottingham – 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: SRO

After many years in LMP2, United Autosports faces a brand new challenge alongside McLaren Automotive, but this does not worry the Briton, convinced that he has everything to do well.

“In general, I am very happy to be part of a team that has had so much success at Le Mans. Being at the start of the World Championship with a British team is very important for me, also because of the people I have already worked with because some Faces on the team are already familiar.”

“Obviously, given the heritage of my company, some thought I would go with Ferrari, but so far I never have. And I believe that today McLaren represents the most solid package, even more so with a team like United Autosports to manage everything.”

Until last year, the WEC included GTE cars, which were much less economical and manageable than the GT3s that arrived this year, bringing with them the relevant drivers in the category.

“Certainly having the GT3s on the track made it easier to overcome the last obstacle. With the British GT, the GT World Challenge, the 24h of Spa and all the other races that can be held, there are many more opportunities to be behind the wheel of a GT3”.

“Now I just have to transfer what I have learned to the WEC, which is a much bigger championship and with many new rules to consider. But at least I won't have to get used to a new car again.”

“I had to seize this opportunity. I have a very busy life, with two small children, a house under construction and a company with 50 employees; I have to manage all this at the same time. But I had the feeling that this was the right year to do it.”

“In the next one there will be many Bronze riders who will want to participate. The few who, like me, have taken the plunge all agree that this year there are greater opportunities to take the plunge and, I hope, do well.”

“The arrival of the GT3s made the transition easier. Of course, I would have liked the GTEs; I have experience in historic car races where there is no ABS, I have the feeling that I could have done very well behind the wheel of a GTE, but the opportunity never arose.”

United Autosports, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Photo by: United Autosports

The difficulty now will be in understanding how to handle the 720S GT3 Evo, tested in a few tests and now to be put on the track with all the procedures to learn when you are part of a crew of three drivers.

“Unfortunately we were in Dubai last week and the rainy weather didn't allow us to work well, so I returned home, but in the time available we concentrated on driver changes, procedures, rules and so on. All things which are often left behind at the last minute and which are quickly forgotten when you are in the race.”

“There is always an accident or mechanical failure that requires special attention and that prevents us from working on those details that are not important. So, in a way, it has been very useful to spend these last two days together to examine all these things we can't normally do.”

“I have two teammates who aren't used to changing drivers. It's funny, but I, being older, have done many endurance races, especially historic ones, so even as a rookie in the WEC I'm doing my part by indicating the path to follow And then I just finished the Asian Le Mans Series.”

“My teammates are very focused on what they have to do and are eager to learn, fully aware that they are beginners in endurance racing. But I have full confidence in their speed. They are very calm teammates with a high level of ability, as I have already seen.”

United Autosports, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Photo by: United Autosports

Finally Cottingham addressed the issue of Qualifying, which as a Bronze driver will be his responsibility every race weekend, including the start of the races, against all rivals in a single category.

“I've already had three weekends of experience in the Asian LMS and also British GT, with 50' sessions shared between the two drivers, so I'm used to it and I'm looking forward to it. The Hyperpole was fantastic to watch. last year at Le Mans. It will be very interesting to understand how the team will prepare for this session during Free Practice. I think it's a great way to involve all the drivers in the team. Everyone will have a key role to play.”

“As a WEC watcher, I think it's a good thing that there is only one GT class now. We no longer have PRO and AM, and the fact that every car is effectively a PRO/AM makes for an incredible grid. So I think it's very positive and what a great way to exploit the strengths of each driver. As a result, everyone's contribution to the race weekend is equally important and it will not be possible to ignore the lack of ability or talent of the weakest driver of the trio.”