Raffaele Marciello’s future will be in the world of prototypes, as he himself had already wanted to underline some time ago.

In Barcelona, ​​in October 2022 when he had just graduated GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Champion, the Swiss-Italian driver did not hide to Motorsport.com, explaining that this season he would see him busy with Mercedes, to then aim for a seat in a Hypercar or LMDh in the future.

The goal is therefore to take part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the legendary 24h of Le Mans, but even a commitment to the IMSA SportsCar Championship would not be disdainable and the work to find an available seat has already started some time ago.

One of the possible candidates is certainly that of Lamborghini, given that for the SC63 the Casa del Toro has announced only four of the six drivers destined to race with its LMDhs between the World Championship and the American series. As known, the crews will be divided for each championship and the head of Motorsport, Giorgio Sanna, explained that he intends to focus on two new names to add to Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean, drawing from the external market and not from who is already under the roof of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

The radio-paddock voices have also aired a BMW M Motorsport hypothesis for Marciello, even if this situation appears a little less feasible on paper because two M Hybrid V8s are already present in IMSA and the next couple will be managed by Team WRT in the WEC from 2024.

The Bavarian manufacturer’s list of drivers is already quite large, both at the expert and young level on which to focus in order to build a future; the names of Max Hesse, Neil Verhagen, Dan Harper are enough as offshoots of the BMW Junior program, without forgetting that Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts also entered the tour through WRT.

Speaking therefore of drivers available for GT competitions (Sprint and Endurance) and LMDh/Hypercar prototypes, on both fronts BMW should (conditionally obligatory until further announcements) be already in place, while in Lamborghini Marciello would have the opportunity to be able to compare with a more ‘narrower’ world at the moment, as the engagement will be with one car in the WEC and the other in IMSA, reunited for the 24h of Le Mans.

Furthermore, since ‘Lello’ is an all-round ace in the GT world, by choosing the Emilian team he would find himself with the wonderful possibility of maintaining a presence in that world as well, regardless of the championship given that from next year the GT3s will also be lined up in the WEC and with GTWC, IMSA and other important Endurance events such as Dubai, Nurburgring, Spa and so on, certainly on the agenda of the brand and also of the driver.

For the moment, therefore, maximum concentration on everything concerning what Marciello will have to face with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, with which he is fighting for the titles in the GTWC; the last official race listed for him with the Stella team is the GT World Cup in Macao in mid-November, after which we will know more and find out in which championships we will be able to see him fight with the rivals with the knife between the teeth as he always did with great skill.