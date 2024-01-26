Cadillac is preparing to face its second season of racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, for which a car has been confirmed.

After some rumors regarding a possible doubling of the V-Series.R in the Hypercar Class, General Motors have opted to continue the work with only the #2 managed by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Alex Lynn will still be the starter behind the wheel and after a good first year with the American LMDh equipped with a Dallara chassis, the desire to return to the start aggressive and taking advantage of the growth is clearly enormous.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

“Overall, 2023 was a positive year, we achieved an important result in Le Mans with third place,” Lynn said in the round table with journalists, including Motorsport.com, organized by the WEC.

“Other than that, we had some moments where we were able to shine, but we are still in a development phase and learning a lot every weekend.”

“Since the beginning of the season we have had good qualifying and good races, but the end of the year didn't go as we hoped. I believe that in 2024 we will be able to exploit all these positive aspects in an interesting way. There are several things that we can improve with the car.”

Chip Ganassi Racing is involved on two fronts, between the World Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but the teams operate on two practically parallel tracks as the driver of car #2 himself explains.

“I've been involved in the LMDh project since the beginning, so I've seen the growth every day. The differences between IMSA and WEC are quite big, though.”

“The length of the races, such as the 24h of Daytona and Le Mans, are similar, as are the spirit of the regulations, the assignment of tires and so on, but some things are not so transferable between the two realities.”

“Our WEC team does most of the work in Europe with testing, as does the IMSA team using North American tracks, which have other characteristics. The style is very different, so I think it will be important to focus properly on our work, then when there are two of us at Le Mans we'll see how to organize things.”

This year, Cadillac Racing has chosen to nominate only Lynn and Earl Bamber as starters, while a third driver – if necessary – will be chosen from race to race from the list of General Motors officials.

This doesn't scare the 30-year-old, who meanwhile thinks about how he will have to set up the work with his New Zealand partner.

“I think our bosses can clarify this aspect better, but as I have already said in the past, there are several good drivers in GM and in the Chip Ganassi Racing team.”

“Earl and I will be there for the whole year, we have a great relationship and I think whoever joins us will be a very good driver. From my point of view, the third one who arrives will be able to do a good job with us and will be a good added to the team.”

Finally, the native of Goodmayes expressed favorable impressions on the expansion of the starting grid, which in 2024 will see the addition of BMW, Lamborghini, Alpine and Isotta Fraschini.

“I think it's very nice that new brands are coming into the championship, but we want to win races against anyone and the fact that so many manufacturers are competing at this high level makes it all a lot of fun.”