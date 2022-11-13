Fresh off his victory in the final round of the season on Saturday, Lopez set a time of 1’48 “812s in the two hours of the morning session, taking the # 7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid and staying on top of the combined until the end of the day.

In second place was Nico Muller’s Peugeot # 94 with a best time of 1’49 “600s, with the Swiss driver having more time on the 9X8 LMH one day after making his race debut for the French team.

Matthieu Vaxiviere finished third in what was the last outing of the Alpine A480 Gibson in a race weekend in the WEC. After accumulating a delay of four seconds in the morning, Vaxiviere was able to improve significantly during the three hours of the afternoon session, finishing the day with a time of 1’49 “769.

Mikkel Jensen set a time of 1’49 “827 in the Peugeot # 93 which recovered from Saturday’s race, while Formula E ace Maximilian Gunther managed to lap just three tenths from this reference after taking the place of the Dane at the wheel.

Gunther, who will race for Maserati in the first season of the FE Gen3 era next year, set a best time of 1’50 “107 in what was his first experience on a prototype.

Two-time WTCR champion Yann Ehrlacher was just slower with a time of 1’50 “222, while 19-year-old Malthe Jakobsen – another driver who tested for Peugeot – completed his fastest lap in 1’50. “532.

Richard Mille Racing’s Lilou Wadoux had the opportunity to test the title-winning Toyota Hypercar during the morning session, having been designated for this role by the WEC organization.

Completing a total of 33 laps, Wadoux managed to improve her pace to 1’50 “953 at the end of the session, placing herself in fifth place among the riders who lapped during the morning session.

# 22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Piquet Jr at the top of the LMP2 standings

Most of the fastest times of the day in LMP2 were achieved during the morning session, with Nelson Piquet Jr leading with a lap of 1’51 “922 on the ORECA # 22 United Autosports.

Piquet Jr, who will race for the Anglo-American team in the European Le Mans Series next year, preceded Ferrari GTE Pro driver Antonio Fuoco, who lapped in 1’52 “316.

Fuoco drove for the AF Corse LMP2 team, which next year will join Ferrari for its return to the top endurance racing category.

Paul-Loup Chatin was third fastest for Richard Mille, while Formula 3 driver Juan Manuel Correa finished fourth in a Prema Racing ORECA.

Alpine junior Olli Caldwell and Formula 2 regulant Marcus Armstrong also got to test for the Richard Mille team run by Signatech, with the former remaining the fastest driver of the afternoon session until two fast laps from Bent Viscaal of Prema and Garnet Patterson of United Autosports dropped him to third place at the end of the session.

All three drivers, however, failed to reach Piquet Jr.’s morning benchmark values.

Lorenzo Colombo was able to test the title-winning Ferrari GTE Pro, with which he set a time of 1’58 “621, making him the fastest in his class.

Ben Keating had his first opportunity to drive the Corvette C8.R, while Porsche skipped the test following the end of its official program with the 911 RSR-19 ahead of its transition to the Hypercar class next year.

Mikkel Pedersen was the fastest in the GTE Am division thanks to a time of 1’59 “865 achieved in the afternoon session.