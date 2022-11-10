The 8h in Bahrain will be decisive for the assignment of the world titles in all categories and the AF Corse will play for the first time in its history that of the LMP2 Pro / Am.

The debut with the prototypes of the Piacenza team in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship was more than positive, with many highs and some predictable lows that did not prevent the trio formed by … Continue reading

#WEC #LMP2 #calculations #Corse #winning #counts